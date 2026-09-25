Africa has long found itself at the wrong end of the innovation chain. Breakthroughs were made and commercialized elsewhere, then imported by African countries at prices and on terms over which they had little influence. The costs of this approach were starkly apparent during the COVID-19 pandemic, when Africa struggled to gain access to vaccines developed and manufactured elsewhere.

When it comes to artificial intelligence, many policymakers seem to expect Africa to repeat this pattern: the US and China will build it, Europe will regulate it and Africa will eventually adopt whatever becomes affordable. But this narrative conflates AI capabilities with frontier models, which are trained using enormous data centers that consume hundreds of megawatts of electricity and require tens of billions of dollars of investment. The African entrepreneurs, researchers and governments laying the foundations of an indigenous AI ecosystem know better.

AI is not merely another digital product to be consumed. It is an economic capability that can be harnessed to increase productivity, create new industries and strengthen national resilience. Like electricity or telecommunications, AI’s value depends less on who invents it than on who develops the capacity to deploy it most effectively.

The greatest opportunities for Africa lie in what might be called sector-strong AI: specialized systems focused on solving practical problems in agriculture, healthcare, education, logistics, finance and public administration. Unlike frontier models, these applications require relatively modest computing infrastructure but generate immediate, and potentially enormous, economic returns.

AI’s value depends less on who invents it than on who develops the capacity to deploy it most effectively Yemi Osinbajo and Alexander Tsado

For example, if 10 million African small and medium-size enterprises used AI agents as virtual administrative staff — handling customer inquiries, bookkeeping, scheduling and routine documentation — the productivity gains could generate an additional $5,000 annually per business. That would represent about $50 billion in additional economic activity across the continent.

Similar gains can be made in agriculture. Today, a single extension officer might support about 2,000 farmers. AI-powered advisory services combining satellite imagery, predictive weather models and smartphone-based disease detection could potentially extend that reach fivefold without increasing staffing. Likewise, AI-assisted diagnosis could extend the reach of health workers and AI tutors could enable far broader access to education.

By addressing shortages of skilled professionals that have constrained African economies for decades, these applications could generate well over $100 billion in additional annual output. And none of them requires frontier AI. On the contrary, they largely use technologies developed before the recent explosion of generative AI. Computer vision systems can identify crop diseases using smartphone photographs. Predictive models can forecast food prices, rainfall and disease outbreaks. Small language models can help citizens complete government forms or access healthcare in their own languages.

In developing AI solutions, Africa’s apparent disadvantages might even turn out to be competitive advantages. Limited connectivity, fragmented datasets, constrained energy supplies and geographically dispersed populations encourage the creation of efficient, lightweight systems. We see the scale of this alternative approach in AKADEMIYA2063’s digital mapping ecosystems, which leverage lightweight machine learning models to forecast yields across 47 African countries without requiring extensive ground operations.

Government adoption of AI would compound the benefits. By making use of African-built software powered by no-code AI, governments could generate millions of jobs for Africa’s growing youth population. AI-powered technologies can also go a long way toward strengthening resilience to crises, whether epidemiological, climatic or economic. During the COVID-19 pandemic, even relatively modest AI capabilities, such as integrating telecommunications data, satellite imagery and health records, could have tracked outbreaks more accurately, targeted restrictions more precisely and reduced both economic disruption and loss of life.

Realizing this potential will require investment but measured in tens of millions of dollars, not hundreds of billions, as in the US and China. Distributed graphics processing unit infrastructure powered by Africa’s abundant stranded energy resources could support practical AI applications while laying the groundwork for more sophisticated capabilities over time. Intelligently deployed, such infrastructure could serve both African demand and international markets, while keeping more value creation on the continent.

Africa has the ingredients for the AI ecosystem it so badly needs. Companies like Udu Technologies (of which one of the authors is a co-founder) and Cassava Technologies are building computing infrastructure. In fact, UduTech has already deployed distributed GPU infrastructure in cities like Cape Town and Lagos through its Africa GPU Hub, supporting applications for banks, universities, security companies and development partners.

With support from the UN Development Programme’s “Timbuktoo” initiative, this effort is now expanding into additional countries. More broadly, Timbuktoo is supporting the expansion of innovation networks, including by supporting startups, along with nonprofits like AfriLabs.

In developing AI solutions, Africa’s apparent disadvantages might even turn out to be competitive advantages Yemi Osinbajo and Alexander Tsado

For their part, governments are beginning to produce national AI strategies. With coherent policies, long-term capital and strategic procurement, Africa could realistically develop dozens of AI champions serving millions of people across sectors ranging from agriculture and healthcare to finance and education, making it the world’s leading hub for useful, affordable and inclusive AI.

The global AI revolution is often portrayed as a Sino-American race to develop the biggest, most advanced frontier models. But the greatest economic prize of the AI age will most likely be found in deploying practical intelligence, particularly in young, dynamic and fast-growing economies. Africa does not need massive resources, let alone outside permission, to claim this prize. It just needs the will to invest in its own capabilities, support its own innovators and embrace applications that advance its own economic priorities.

Yemi Osinbajo is a former vice president of Nigeria and a member of the African Leaders Debt Relief Initiative.

Alexander Tsado is a co-founder of UduTech, an AI infrastructure company.

Copyright: Project Syndicate