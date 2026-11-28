The meeting of the Strategic Political and Defense Committee of the Makkah Alliance in Islamabad on Friday came at a critical moment for regional security. With the Iran conflict unresolved, Houthi aggression against Saudi Arabia continuing, and maritime security under threat in both the Gulf and the Red Sea, the need for effective collective defense has become more urgent. The Islamabad meeting marks a decisive step in moving the Makkah Agreement from paper to action, advancing the legal, institutional and military arrangements necessary to translate a historic strategic commitment into practical cooperation.

Less than four months have passed since Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif signed the Makkah Joint Defense Agreement on Aug. 7. Since then, the three countries have held their inaugural committee meeting in Istanbul on Aug. 31, emergency consultations in Riyadh on Oct. 5 and now their second regular meeting in Islamabad. The pace of progress reflects both the seriousness of the challenges confronting our region and the determination of the three leaderships to address them together.

The crown prince’s strategic foresight deserves particular recognition. Throughout the Iran conflict, he has demonstrated immense strategic patience, protecting the Kingdom’s sovereignty and national interests without allowing it to be drawn into a wider war. His decision to conclude the Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement with Pakistan in September last year, followed by the inclusion of Turkiye through the Makkah Agreement, has provided Saudi Arabia with an enduring framework for strengthening its security while preserving its commitment to regional peace.

At the operational level, Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman has played a pivotal role in translating this vision into reality. His sustained engagement with Pakistan’s Chief of Defense Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir and his Turkish counterparts has helped advance military coordination and the institutional development of the alliance. At the time of the signing in Makkah, Prince Khalid described the partnership as strengthening “deterrence, coordination and integration.” The Islamabad meeting demonstrates how these objectives are progressively being translated into practical arrangements.

Equally important has been the diplomatic contribution of Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan. Through the four-country diplomatic process involving Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Turkiye and Egypt, he has helped sustain regional efforts to de-escalate the Iran conflict and pursue a negotiated settlement. These parallel military and diplomatic endeavors reflect the essential character of Saudi foreign policy: firmness in defending national sovereignty and perseverance in seeking peaceful solutions.

As I argued earlier this month at the TRT World Forum in Istanbul, our region needs a security architecture built on three mutually reinforcing pillars: diplomacy, defense, and deterrence. Diplomacy provides the means to resolve conflicts, defense protects sovereignty, and deterrence discourages aggression. The Makkah Agreement brings these three elements together in a practical framework for regional security.

The Islamabad meeting advanced this framework in several important respects. With the completion of Turkiye’s ratification process on Friday, the agreement has secured domestic legal backing in all three countries. The establishment of the permanent Secretariat in Riyadh, under the leadership of Pakistan’s retired Lt. Gen. Nauman Mahmood, has progressed considerably. Work on joint military command arrangements and other mechanisms for operational coordination is also advancing. These institutional developments will enable the three countries to prepare collectively rather than depend solely on consultations when a crisis arises.

Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Turkiye seek confrontation with no country, but they are determined to defend their sovereignty and security together. Dr. Ali Awadh Asseri

The immediate security challenge, however, continues to emanate from Yemen. The persistence of Houthi aggression against Saudi Arabia underscores the need for enhanced defense coordination among the three countries. The threat to maritime security in the Red Sea adds a wider strategic dimension to this challenge. At a time when navigation through the Strait of Hormuz is already under severe pressure, insecurity in the Red Sea carries serious consequences for regional economies, global energy supplies, and international commerce.

The commitment made in Islamabad to accelerate efforts to support the Kingdom’s security under the collective defense provisions of the Makkah Agreement is therefore particularly significant. Pakistan has already demonstrated its solidarity through military assistance under the bilateral defense agreement, while Turkiye has extended defensive support. The trilateral framework provides a stronger institutional basis for expanding such cooperation in accordance with the security requirements of the Kingdom and the national legislation of the three countries.

Saudi Arabia has every right to defend its people, territory, and vital infrastructure. At the same time, the Kingdom’s long-term objective remains a peaceful, united, and stable Yemen under legitimate state authority. The Yemeni people deserve an end to years of conflict, humanitarian suffering, and economic hardship. A sustainable political settlement remains essential, but its prospects will remain limited as long as armed groups continue to threaten neighboring countries and undermine Yemen’s own sovereignty.

The wider Iran conflict has exposed the limitations of a regional strategy based on armed proxies and asymmetric warfare. Yet these networks retain the capacity to cause considerable damage, as the Houthis continue to demonstrate. The Makkah Agreement offers a fundamentally different model of regional security: cooperation among sovereign states with legitimate governments, professional armed forces, and shared interests in peace and economic development.

This does not mean that Iran should be excluded from a future regional security order. Saudi Arabia remains committed to peaceful relations with its neighbors. But such relations must be founded on mutual respect, noninterference, and the renunciation of aggression. A durable settlement of the Iran conflict must address the wider security concerns of regional countries, including missile threats and support for armed groups operating outside legitimate state authority.

Nor does the Makkah Agreement come at the expense of the Kingdom’s traditional strategic partnerships. The Gulf Cooperation Council must remain the central pillar of Gulf security, while Saudi Arabia’s longstanding strategic relationship with the US continues to be of great importance. Stronger regional defense cooperation complements these relationships by enabling regional countries to assume greater responsibility for their own security.

Beyond the immediate crisis, perhaps the most promising aspect of the Makkah Agreement is its potential for long-term defense industrial integration. Saudi Arabia’s growing defense capabilities and investment capacity, Turkiye’s advanced defense industry and Pakistan’s extensive military and operational experience provide a strong foundation for joint production, technological development, research, and training. Such cooperation can also contribute to the localization of defense industries, an important objective of Saudi Vision 2030.

Ultimately, the security of our countries cannot be separated from their economic aspirations. The remarkable transformation underway in Saudi Arabia requires regional stability, secure trade routes, and investor confidence. Pakistan and Turkiye share similar aspirations for economic growth and technological advancement. Collective security can provide the stability necessary for these ambitions to flourish.

Having served as Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Pakistan for nearly a decade, I have witnessed the depth of mutual trust that underpins our defense relationship. The inclusion of Turkiye and the speed with which the three countries are institutionalizing their cooperation give me considerable confidence in the future of this partnership.

Makkah established the commitment. Istanbul and Riyadh laid its institutional foundations. Islamabad has brought it closer to operational reality. The task ahead is to sustain this momentum with the same determination, prudence, and unity that have characterized the process thus far.

The message from Islamabad is one of reassurance to our peoples and collective resolve against aggression. Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Turkiye seek confrontation with no country, but they are determined to defend their sovereignty and security together. Guided by diplomacy, defense, and deterrence, their partnership can become an enduring pillar of regional stability. Its greatest achievement will be not the wars it enables them to fight, but the wars it helps prevent and the peace and prosperity it helps secure.