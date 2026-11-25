In periods of rapid geopolitical and geoeconomic change, the quality of leadership is measured less by dramatic gestures than by the capacity for sustained, proportionate judgment. Saudi Arabia, and the wider Gulf, is navigating precisely such a period. What is required is rational and realistic leadership guided by strategic patience and recognition that a single moment of disciplined restraint can prevent a lifetime of regret, rather than leadership that confuses impulsiveness with courage or that is driven by fear. Equally unsuited to the present are rigid, dogmatic approaches that view every issue through a single theological or ideological lens and vacillating leadership that shifts with every gust of the storm.

A leader suited to these conditions values family, society and ancestral heritage, speaks with composure even under tension and makes decisions shaped by historical awareness rather than personal drama. Literature offers a durable illustration of the distinction. In Herman Melville’s “Moby-Dick,” First Mate Starbuck stands as the archetype of pragmatic, ethical leadership — the antithesis of Captain Ahab’s obsessive quest.

Starbuck’s approach rests on several enduring principles. First: true courage includes a clear-eyed assessment of danger. “I will have no man in my boat who is not afraid of a whale,” he insists. Courage is useful; recklessness is not.

Second: a leader’s mandate is bounded by the legitimate purpose of the enterprise. Starbuck resists Ahab’s transformation of a commercial voyage into a private vendetta, recognizing that a leader has no right to impose personal obsessions on those whose lives are entrusted to him.

Rational leadership is visible in the deliberate sequencing of economic and social reforms across the Gulf Dr. Turki Faisal Al-Rasheed

Third: conscience cannot be subordinated entirely to obedience. Starbuck confronts Ahab repeatedly and, at a critical moment, even contemplates extreme measures to protect the crew, yet he ultimately refrains because such an act would violate his own principles. Duty and morality remain in productive tension.

Fourth: responsibility for others is nonnegotiable. Starbuck keeps the safety of the crew, and the welfare of his own family, constantly in view. Personal ambition does not license the sacrifice of those who depend on the leader.

These principles are not merely literary. They describe the practical requirements of statecraft under uncertainty: clear objectives, resistance to private agendas and an explicit duty to protect the long-term interests of society rather than personal or ideological obsessions. These same requirements — clear purpose, resistance to private agendas and responsibility for those who must live with the consequences — apply directly to the management of national strategy amid external turbulence. They are especially relevant as the region confronts a period of shifting great power calculations and domestic pressures in key external actors.

Rational leadership of this kind is visible in the deliberate sequencing of economic and social reforms across the Gulf: advancing diversification and institutional capacity while avoiding abrupt ruptures that could destabilize society. The emphasis remains on preserving strategic autonomy and developmental momentum rather than reacting to every external pressure or internal impulse.

Under conditions of genuine uncertainty, where both risks and opportunities cannot be fully calculated in advance, rigid blueprints or attempts to pick winners often prove less effective than adaptive direction. Rational leadership sets clear boundaries, rewards what works and scales successful initiatives while retaining overall strategic purpose. This approach preserves flexibility without surrendering coherence.

For decades, one mechanism of external power has been the orchestration of conflicts that serve narrow commercial and political interests while propping up leaders incapable of genuine development. Such approaches generate enemies at home and abroad and use fear to keep societies preoccupied with survival rather than advancement. Saudi Arabia and its neighbors possess both coherent strategies and the capabilities to pursue their development agendas on different terms.

The current international environment underscores the urgency of this approach. Following this month’s midterm election results in the US, some have interpreted them as — or sought to convince others that they are — a prelude to war with Iran, while others view them as a rejection of the policies of the Trump era. Proponents of the latter view see the outcome as an “uprising” aimed at returning to American ideals and mending relations with allies.

However, as I noted in a previous article for this newspaper, the reality is that successive financial crises have hit the pockets of ordinary citizens — people already drowning in debt and struggling to make ends meet. As I argued in an article titled “US voters care about the rent, not the war,” American voters are primarily concerned with the cost of living, housing and daily economic pressures rather than distant conflicts.

A lifetime of regret follows from decisions made in haste or in dependence on those who will not remain Dr. Turki Faisal Al-Rasheed

Regardless of the underlying causes, these election results open the door to change and bring the current administration under scrutiny — a process that will be difficult and will only deepen internal divisions. Domestically, this will likely lead to an intense, painful reckoning; internationally, it may trigger a decline far more rapid than many anticipate. Such interpretations remain provisional; electoral outcomes rarely produce the linear consequences their most confident advocates predict, particularly when they intersect with deeper structural issues of debt, polarization and strategic overstretch.

These interpretations suggest the possibility of a major shift in both Israeli and American policies — a prospect hinted at by the recent meetings between the leaders of China, Russia and the US, even if the specific agreements reached remain undisclosed. Naturally, one must be cautious not to let wishful thinking shape expectations.

One concrete illustration of this shifting environment is the debate over the future of US military bases in the Gulf. There is ongoing discussion regarding the possible relocation of American military facilities. While some view this with apprehension, it can be seen as a beneficial long-term development. Relying on an external power to gain advantage over neighbors is rarely sustainable; neighbors remain, while external actors eventually recalibrate or depart. Gulf states bore substantial costs for bases established primarily to serve broader external interests.

Any further shift in the US posture — whether toward other locations or a reduced presence — reflects the same fiscal and strategic pressures that led Britain to withdraw decades ago. The enduring external priority remains influence over energy markets and financial arrangements. This evolution only strengthens the case for greater self-reliance and clearly defined Gulf priorities.

The weakening of states and governments — particularly in the Arab world — has created fertile ground for the emergence of nonstate groups. These groups have been exploited by external actors to serve their own interests and they now possess weaponry capable of causing significant harm. The future of these regions remains heavily tied to developments in Iran and broader geopolitical shifts.

One must wonder how long it will take for the storm to subside and for governments to be rebuilt — governments capable of rising above their current state of failure and incapacity. Yet mere wishing is not a strategy; it is a sign of helplessness. As the saying goes, “the sky does not rain gold.” Simply waiting for the outcomes of international rivalries will not guarantee security.

The Gulf states have a clear interest in protecting maritime navigation, ensuring freedom of international trade and maintaining stability. Therefore, any settlement requires a Gulf presence that clearly defines its demands, while relying on the hands and minds of its own people. One emerges from such a private deliberation with the impression that the world is moving toward a redistribution of power and influence — provided that a consensus can be reached among the major powers.

However, it is too early to predict whether such a consensus will materialize. This current phase will eventually come to an end; yet, if we are not at the negotiating table — armed with a clear strategy and a well-articulated narrative — we risk becoming the victims, just as happened in the past. This highlights the importance of such a dialogue: it fosters an understanding of the risks, even if it does not, on its own, provide the solutions.

It remains the task of the region’s nations to transform this understanding into shared interests, ensuring that their homelands do not merely become the subject of arrangements made by others. In this context, it falls upon thinkers, influential figures and decision-makers to ensure that the dialogue has an impact well beyond the confines of the meeting room — while actively engaging all relevant stakeholders.

In my book “Public Governance and Strategic Management Capabilities in the Gulf States,” I examined the types of leaders required for the modernization of public governance and the development of strategic states. Drawing on six Gulf countries, the study analyzed how they have tackled national development since the mid-1990s. This includes how their strategies for economic diversification have been reflected in trends in revenues from oil rents and whether they remain rentier states.

Evidence was presented on key topics such as government strategies and long-term strategic visions. Careful consideration was given to reputational evidence and to the strategic process capabilities of the governments: integration and coordination of government machinery, mobilizing public and private stakeholders, evaluating and adapting — all defined as strategic process capabilities.

This examination of government was also used to study their performance in strategic results areas: the economy, the natural environment and the happiness of their citizens. The countries emerged from this analysis as far from identical in terms of capabilities or in terms of performance. The capabilities examined in that study are precisely those now required for crisis management and postcrisis recovery.

The variation in strategic process capabilities identified then — particularly the capacity to integrate institutions, mobilize stakeholders and adapt under pressure — has become even more consequential. States that have continued to strengthen these capabilities are better positioned to manage the current crisis without losing developmental momentum once external pressures ease. The capacity to manage crises, maintain institutional coherence and adapt strategy under pressure is precisely what distinguishes those states that will emerge stronger once the present turbulence subsides.

Readiness in this sense is not passive waiting. It consists of having clarified priorities, maintained institutional coherence and preserved the political and social capital needed to act decisively when the external environment stabilizes. Success, as the saying reminds us, favors the prepared. Strategic patience is the discipline that makes such readiness possible: it prevents the lifetime of regret that follows from decisions made in haste or in dependence on those who will not remain.

The true test of leadership in a transitional era is not the volume of its rhetoric or the intensity of its reactions but its ability to keep a society intact, purposeful and capable of development once the storm passes. Rational leadership — composed, historically grounded and responsible for the lives and future it governs — remains the most reliable instrument for that task. In the end, the actor that emerges with its strategic capacity preserved, its narrative coherent and its people ready will be the one best positioned to shape what follows.

Dr. Turki Faisal Al-Rasheed is an adjunct professor at the University of Arizona’s College of Agriculture, Life & Environmental Sciences, in the Department of Biosystems Engineering. He is the author of “Agricultural Development Strategies: The Saudi Experience.”

X: @TurkiFRasheed