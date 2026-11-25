For the most part, the mainstream American news media provides in-depth coverage of important news, with a range of op-eds and analysis. But it also has many sacred cows — issues that it avoids or distorts to align with its political perspectives. Yes, US news media outlets have strong political views that are reflected in their so-called objective coverage.

It is ironic that the American media has been known to criticize the Middle Eastern media, asserting that it is controlled and managed, when in fact US outlets are controlled and managed to an even greater extent.

Before an article reaches you, politically motivated editors have already determined what stories will be covered and which will not. They also decide the focus and the spin on the topics that are covered.

Nothing escapes the US news media’s censorship, especially if it has to do with Israel. Subtle censorship is the process of covering most stories fearlessly and without restraint, while throttling coverage of topics that are core to an outlet’s political, social or religious beliefs.

Before an article reaches you, politically motivated editors have already determined what stories will be covered and which will not Ray Hanania

Throttling also refers to social media platforms restricting who can see users’ posts. Those who are throttled have their accounts measurably restricted, preventing their posts from being seen by hundreds of millions of subscribers.

Individuals who post “favorable” or “acceptable” posts are not throttled and are free to reach the platform’s entire audience. But those who address issues that are considered unfavorable or unpopular, or that conflict with the fundamental beliefs of the platform’s owners, are throttled. Your friends and followers may see your posts but the majority of users do not.

Throttling on social media is based on topic, much like the throttling often imposed by the American news media, which affects what reporters are permitted to cover and what commentaries are published.

A good example of how the media restricts opinion and news reporting involves two major conflicts that are currently taking place globally — those involving Ukraine and Israel.

Public opinion on Ukraine is largely uncontested in America. The majority oppose Russia’s invasion of Feb. 24, 2022. News reports on the conflict are frequent and the civilians killed by Russian attacks are highlighted, leaving a deep impression on audiences. Nearly every day, Americans receive news reports that include difficult-to-fathom images of children being killed, civilian homes being destroyed by Russian missile strikes and mourning Ukrainian families.

Meanwhile, violence by Israel against Palestinians involves more civilian fatalities and even greater destruction. It is committed by armed Jewish settlers in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, who are supported by Israel’s military, and by the military itself in Gaza. But reporting of the violence is throttled by sections of the news media and on social media. Coverage is far less common and, when somebody posts about Israeli violence on social media, their posts are often removed or restricted, or their account is even suspended.

Stories are either spun to strengthen public anger or throttled to limit criticism of favored political entities, beliefs and views Ray Hanania

On the flip side, in the rare instance a Palestinian attacks an Israeli, media coverage is saturated and the throttle is lifted completely. The coverage can go on for days and even weeks.

On any given day, the US media will report on Ukrainian civilians being killed in attacks on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities. The reporting is not driven by the number of Ukrainians killed, whether it is one civilian or 100. In contrast, despite dozens of Palestinians being killed and homes, hospitals, mosques, churches and businesses being destroyed in daily attacks, the violence by Israel is generally not reported. And even when it does get reported, the language is neutralized to prevent any emotional blame being placed at the door of the perpetrator.

Sadly, this is daily life in America, the home of the “free” and the “brave.” Stories are either spun to strengthen public anger or throttled to limit criticism of favored political entities, beliefs and views.

Coverage of hate is also subtly censored. Reports of rising antisemitism get extensive media coverage, while coverage of Islamophobia is limited.

For example, when American government officials attacked Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed — who is set to become the first Muslim US Senator following his midterm election victory this month — because of his religion, little was said about such hate. They said an El-Sayed win would result in the imposition of “Shariah law” on Americans, distorting the meaning of the concept. High-ranking elected officials openly accused El-Sayed of being a “jihadist” who supports anti-American terrorism. Imagine if those statements were directed at people of other religions.

Yes, there were some reports, but not enough to make a major impression on the overall views of the American people.

That is the bottom line: Doing as much as possible to prevent Americans from sympathizing with unsympathetic causes, like the suffering of Palestinians or hatred against Muslims. It is a shame that a victim’s ethnicity or religion can determine the depth of the American news media’s reporting on a civilian’s injury and suffering.