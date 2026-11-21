Saudi Arabia’s central advantage is its staying power. The Kingdom has the resources, global supply chains, resilience and military capacity to protect its homeland, absorb occasional blows and sustain a prolonged confrontation. Its objective is to turn that endurance into sustained pressure and demonstrate that the Houthis cannot exhaust Saudi resolve through intermittent attacks, however dramatic the headlines.

Some have mentioned six months, but Saudi staying power can extend well beyond that. The Houthis must reckon with a Kingdom capable of defending itself, repairing damage and maintaining pressure for as long as its security requires.

The Houthis are a formidable military force inside Yemen, with battlefield experience, organizational cohesion, and the ability to exploit their opponents’ divisions. They also possess the expertise to deploy, maintain, and adapt sophisticated weapons under sustained pressure. Their territorial gains cannot be explained by foreign assistance alone.

But Iranian support is central to the scale and sophistication of their external threat. The UN Panel of Experts has documented weapons, financing, training and technical assistance from Iran, Iraqi armed groups, and Hezbollah. Although the Houthis possess captured Yemeni weapons and local assembly capabilities, their advanced arsenal draws heavily on Iranian systems, components and expertise. Reuters has also reported that Revolutionary Guard advisers helped guide their advance along Yemen’s Red Sea coast.

Saudi Arabia therefore confronts an experienced local force backed by a major regional power. The Houthis’ capacity to inflict damage is more immediately visible than the Kingdom’s deeper reserves of strength.

Protecting the homeland remains the first priority. No air defense system can guarantee perfect interception across Saudi Arabia’s vast territory. Some missiles and drones will penetrate, but visible recovery and continued economic activity can diminish their psychological impact.

The Houthis must reckon with a Kingdom capable of defending itself, repairing damage, and maintaining pressure for as long as its security requires. Ali Shihabi

The Kingdom has already demonstrated its ability to recover. After the 2019 attacks on Abqaiq, Aramco restored overall oil production to its previous level within 11 days, while repairs continued. The East-West Pipeline resumed pumping the day after the May 2019 attack and was brought back into operation days after the September 2026 strikes. These recoveries demonstrate the practical value of Saudi engineering expertise, repair capacity, supply chains and alternative operating arrangements.

Access to both the Gulf and the Red Sea gives Riyadh further room to adapt. Aramco has shifted shipments as conditions have changed, while higher oil prices have cushioned revenue lost through reduced export volumes and higher shipping costs. Neither route is immune to attack, but having alternatives matters.

The recovery is visible in export figures. According to data reported by Reuters, Saudi crude exports rose nearly 21 percent in September to 5.4 million barrels a day, the highest level since February. In October, India’s imports of Saudi oil reached approximately 790,000 barrels a day, the highest level in eight months. The Kingdom has shown that it can keep oil moving and recover export volumes amid continued disruption.

The economic costs remain real. Prolonged conflict will weigh on diversification, foreign direct investment and tourism. Investors may defer commitments, visitors may stay away and projects may face delays. War inevitably disrupts peacetime prosperity, even for a country with Saudi Arabia’s resources.

The Kingdom’s advantage is its capacity to absorb those costs, repair the damage and prevent disruption from becoming permanent. The aim is lasting security that allows investment, tourism and economic transformation to regain momentum. Saudi Arabia can bear a period of disruption. Its future development requires security that cannot be repeatedly overturned by Houthi threats.

Defending the homeland also requires attention to the north. Reuters has reported Saudi and regional assessments that the Houthis participated in attacks from Iraq alongside Iraqi armed groups. In September, Saudi Arabia said drones launched from Iraq struck its East-West Pipeline. Cooperation with Baghdad to prevent such attacks belongs alongside defending the southern border.

Saudi Arabia can also impose substantial military costs. Its air force can sustain bombardment on a scale far beyond intermittent Houthi missile and drone breakthroughs. On Wednesday, the coalition led by Saudi Arabia reported destroying 60 military targets across four Yemeni governorates, including tunnels used to store missiles and drone workshops.

Two days later, the coalition reported destroying six military workshops and neutralizing a major Houthi supply facility in Sanaa. It also said it had struck facilities at Hodeidah port used to smuggle and transport weapons and ballistic missiles, while operations continued against military sites and missile capabilities across Sanaa, Saada and Taiz. These reported strikes illustrate the breadth of pressure Riyadh can apply to the systems supporting Houthi attacks.

Repeated damage to military storage, maintenance and supply facilities and support infrastructure forces the Houthis to divert resources to repair, relocation and replacement. Their technical competence helps them adapt, but doing so consumes equipment, personnel and time. Sustained pressure can progressively narrow their freedom of operation.

Port facilities used to receive, store or move weapons constitute legitimate military objectives. Pressure on those military supply networks can make continued attacks harder to sustain.

Saudi Arabia can draw on substantial financial reserves and international suppliers to restore damaged infrastructure. The Houthis rely on a much more vulnerable supply chain, including small boats carrying limited consignments of weapons and components. An occasional missile breakthrough does not erase the cumulative burden of repairing and replenishing their military capabilities.

Air power becomes more consequential when combined with interdiction. Equipment destroyed today must become harder to replace tomorrow. Efforts already under way with allied help to enforce the arms embargo and disrupt weapons shipments, procurement networks, financing and technical assistance will steadily increase the cost to the Houthis of continued confrontation.

The Sanaa Center has documented reduced fuel imports, reliance on reserves and deteriorating fuel quality in areas under Houthi control. These pressures do not establish a timetable for military exhaustion, but they illustrate the limitations of the economic base supporting Houthi rule. Progress should be measured by the growing difficulty of sustaining Houthi operations.

Saudi Arabia’s Yemeni partners remain fractured by competing loyalties and command structures. Their withdrawal from positions around Bab Al-Mandab to reinforce Aden demonstrates the consequences. Strengthening their position matters, but Saudi security cannot depend on resolving every Yemeni division. The Kingdom does not need to conquer territory held by the Houthis to protect its homeland and sustain military pressure.

Public confidence is equally important. The Houthis benefit from the familiar asymmetries of conflict. One successful attack commands headlines, while interceptions, repairs and uninterrupted daily life attract little notice. Clearer communication and visible recovery are countering that imbalance.

The Houthis also have no established Saudi political constituency to mobilize. Their attacks on Saudi cities have prompted a rally around the flag effect, expressed in the surge of patriotic messages and calls to defend the homeland.

Diplomacy is still possible throughout the campaign. Saudi endurance can strengthen the prospect of reciprocal commitments that end attacks on Saudi territory and commercial shipping, establish credible security arrangements and address Yemen’s urgent economic needs. Reconstruction can offer tangible benefits. Threats against Saudi cities cannot become an accepted means of extracting open-ended payments or dictating Yemen’s political future.

Saudi Arabia has the resources to sustain this effort and adapt as it develops. The Houthis are betting that the Kingdom will tire first. It has the staying power to make that bet fail and the military weight to make persisting in it for the Houthis increasingly costly.

Ali Shihabi is an author and commentator on the politics and economics of Saudi Arabia.

X: @aliShihabi