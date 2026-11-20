Corporate social responsibility is becoming more visible and more structured in Saudi Arabia. Sustainability reporting among the Kingdom’s 100 largest companies rose from 31 percent in 2022 to 53 percent in 2024, one of the largest increases recorded among the 58 countries and jurisdictions surveyed. Traditionally focused on charitable donations, sponsorships and community initiatives, CSR has often operated separately from core business activities, making it difficult to assess the long-term value of these contributions.

As organizations look to strengthen their social and environmental impact, the next step is to integrate CSR into business operations, direct resources toward clearly identified needs and measure the outcomes of these investments. This approach can help companies contribute to national development priorities while strengthening their own performance and long-term resilience.

For many organizations, CSR has traditionally been financed through discretionary budgets, with initiatives often shaped by established relationships or leadership preferences. While these programs can deliver tangible benefits, managing them independently of broader business objectives makes it harder to evaluate their impact and ensure funding reaches those who need it most. A more effective approach is to identify areas where an organization’s capabilities and commercial priorities align with the needs of the communities it serves.

This could include workforce development, employment opportunities, local supplier development and environmental protection. By focusing on areas where business capabilities align with societal needs, organizations can support wider development objectives while strengthening their own operations, supply chains and long-term resilience.

Government support for this transition is already visible in the Kingdom. The National Platform for Social Responsibility connects businesses with development opportunities across social, economic and environmental fields. More than 2,145 companies are registered on the platform, with initiatives valued at over SR5 billion. By identifying development needs and helping organizations connect with credible non-profit partners, the platform supports more targeted allocation of corporate resources while reducing the burden on businesses to identify suitable initiatives independently.

However, strategic CSR also requires changes to how organizations manage and fund their programs. Where an initiative is directly linked to business operations, responsibility should sit with the relevant business unit rather than solely with a corporate affairs or CSR department. Integrating these priorities into operating, capital and procurement budgets can help ensure that CSR activities are supported by the functions responsible for delivering the intended outcomes.

Measuring the effectiveness of CSR investments is equally important. While expenditure and participation figures provide useful information, they do not necessarily demonstrate whether an initiative has achieved its intended objectives. For example, a workforce development program may report the number of people trained, but assessing how many subsequently secure employment provides a clearer indication of its effectiveness. Organizations should therefore establish measurable objectives, assess outcomes against initial baselines and review whether programs are delivering meaningful results.

Government also has a role in supporting accountability by providing clear guidance on national priorities, reporting expectations and mechanisms for connecting businesses with credible implementing organizations. This can help companies direct resources more effectively while improving transparency around how contributions are used and what they achieve.

As Saudi Arabia advances its development priorities, businesses can strengthen the role of CSR in supporting economic growth and delivering meaningful social and environmental progress. Achieving this requires organizations to approach CSR with the same strategic focus, accountability and commitment to results applied to other business investments. The success of these efforts will ultimately depend not on how much companies contribute, but on how effectively those contributions address societal needs, support national priorities and deliver lasting value for businesses and the communities they serve.