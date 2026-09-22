Diplomatic relations between Turkiye and Saudi Arabia were established on May 7, 1926, with the appointment of Suleyman Sevket Bey as Turkiye’s representative to Jeddah through a decree signed by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the first president of the Republic of Turkiye. Accordingly, in 2026, we are commemorating the centenary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our two countries.

Building on their long-standing historical and people-to-people ties, as well as their shared sensitivities and common interests concerning regional and global developments, Turkiye and Saudi Arabia are further advancing their relations with each passing day. Particularly at a time when our region is faced with serious challenges, the two countries are making intensive efforts, both bilaterally and on regional as well as international platforms, to promote peace, security and stability based on the principle of regional ownership.

In this context, we are pleased to observe that the constructive and responsible approach demonstrated by Turkiye and Saudi Arabia in pursuit of their shared objectives of promoting regional peace, stability and prosperity is gaining increasing importance and is being better understood by all parties, not only in terms of bilateral relations but also at the regional and global levels. The political weight, economic capacity and diplomatic experience of the two countries at the global and regional levels are of great importance in ensuring that steps taken toward our common objectives make a positive contribution to the future of the region.

Turkiye and Saudi Arabia pursue similar policies and act together in addressing numerous global and regional issues, including the implementation of a two-state solution in Palestine, the reconstruction of Syria, the preservation of Yemen’s territorial integrity and political unity, ensuring freedom and security of navigation in the Red Sea, and mediation between the parties to the conflict in Sudan. In this regard, we share with Saudi Arabia a strong common ground on fundamental principles, including prioritizing dialogue and diplomacy with a view to establishing peace and security in the region.

In 2026, we are commemorating the centenary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our two countries Prof. Dr. Emrullah Isler

In addition to the strengthening of Turkish-Saudi coordination on international platforms, our bilateral relations are also deepening steadily. On Feb. 3 this year, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Saudi Arabia and held a fruitful meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Additionally, during his working visit to the Kingdom on Aug. 7, President Erdogan signed the Turkiye-Saudi Arabia-Pakistan Trilateral Joint Defense Agreement in Makkah. Furthermore, upon the official invitation of President Erdogan, we await the crown prince to pay an official visit to Turkiye in 2026.

In May, the third meeting of the Turkiye-Saudi Coordination Council was held in Ankara under the co-chairmanship of the ministers of foreign affairs, while preparations are underway for the fourth meeting, which is scheduled to be held in Saudi Arabia next year.

Moreover, economic relations between our countries are growing stronger day by day, with bilateral trade and investments expanding across a broad range of sectors. In this regard, trade between Turkiye and Saudi Arabia reached an all-time high of $8.6 billion last year. Our aspiration is for bilateral trade to first reach $10 billion and subsequently exceed $15 billion.

In the face of growing security threats, our cooperation in the military and defense industries is gaining increasing importance Prof. Dr. Emrullah Isler

With a view to further accelerating the momentum in our bilateral trade relations, during President Erdogan’s visit to Riyadh in February, the issue of taking steps toward establishing railway links between Turkiye, Syria, Jordan and Saudi Arabia was raised. In this context, it was agreed to undertake a feasibility study and conclude a comprehensive agreement on transport before the end of this year.

In addition to the railway project, road transport activities between Turkiye and Saudi Arabia have resumed following the restoration of stability in Syria. Our objective is to bring road connectivity between the two countries back to the levels seen before the outbreak of the crisis in Syria and thereby contribute further to our bilateral trade volume.

Furthermore, in the face of growing security threats in the region, our cooperation in the military and defense industries is gaining increasing importance. In this regard, the Makkah Joint Defense Agreement will provide a basis for further strengthening the existing cooperation between the two countries in the fields of military and defense.

On this occasion, I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations, on my own behalf and on behalf of the Turkish community in Saudi Arabia, to King Salman, the crown prince and the brotherly people of Saudi Arabia on the occasion of the Kingdom’s 96th National Day, wishing them continued health, happiness and well-being.