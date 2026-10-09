Energy markets are no longer shaped solely by traditional supply and demand dynamics; they have become highly sensitive to geopolitical shifts.

Regional tensions, disruptions in supply chains, and fluctuations in oil and gas flows have reshaped the global energy landscape. The question is no longer “How do we secure supply?” but rather “How do we manage demand efficiently to reduce dependence on volatile conditions?”

Today’s reality shows that countries relying on only one side of the equation, expanding supply, have become more vulnerable to shocks. Meanwhile, countries that invested early in energy efficiency have been able to absorb much of this volatility by reducing consumption and improving operational resilience.

Energy efficiency is not merely a technical solution; it is a strategic tool for risk management and economic value creation. It provides an immediate ability to curb demand, ease pressure on power grids, and enhance spending efficiency, all without requiring massive investments or long implementation periods. This becomes even more evident when examining consumption patterns in a specific region.

In Saudi Arabia, air‑conditioning systems account for approximately 55-65 percent of total energy use in buildings, making efficiency improvements in this area one of the fastest and most impactful ways to manage energy consumption.

International experience in recent years reinforces this direction. Global reports indicate that energy efficiency policies can reduce consumption by up to 20 percent when integrated solutions are applied. This shift — from increasing production to improving consumption efficiency — has become a defining feature of modern energy policy.

In Saudi Arabia, this transformation has not been a temporary reaction, but a proactive approach embraced by the leadership from an early stage. Demand‑side management has become a core component of the national energy ecosystem, aligned with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 by improving resource efficiency, supporting economic diversification, strengthening local industries, and advancing environmental sustainability.

Within this framework, the National Energy Services Co., known as Tarshid, was established to translate this direction into reality through energy efficiency projects. Since its inception, these projects have achieved cumulative annual energy savings exceeding 9.3 TWh by the end of Q2 2026, equivalent to the combined annual consumption of four regions in the Kingdom: Al‑Baha, Northern Borders, Najran, and Al‑Jouf. These savings also represent more than 14 million barrels of oil equivalent annually that would otherwise be consumed for electricity generation.

These savings are not merely reductions in consumption; they reflect a national capability to manage demand effectively, reduce the need for additional generation investments, and free resources that can be redirected to other development sectors. Most importantly, they enhance Saudi Arabia’s readiness to navigate future disruptions in global energy markets by reducing exposure to external factors, strengthening the resilience and sustainability of the energy ecosystem, and expanding available electricity generation capacity to meet future demand while supporting strategic national priorities, including digital transformation and advanced industries.

Today, energy efficiency is no longer a technical option viewed solely through the lens of cost savings. It has become a pillar of energy security and national economic strength. The key lesson from current global tensions is that nations that wait for crises pay a far higher price than those that prepare in advance. For this reason, investing in energy efficiency is, at its core, a sovereign, forward-looking decision, one that ensures resource sustainability, supports long-term economic advancement, and strengthens readiness for global volatility.

• Waled Al-Ghreri is CEO of the National Energy Services Co.