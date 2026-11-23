RIYADH: The Diriyah Biennale Foundation has announced the third PaperBack Art Book Fair, which will return to JAX District in Diriyah from Dec. 3 to 5.

The fair provides a platform for artists, collectives, independent publishers and booksellers, showcasing diverse approaches to art book publishing from Saudi Arabia and around the world.

This year’s fair will feature 23 organizations from 19 countries, including publishers and initiatives from Saudi Arabia.

New participants include organizations from the Philippines, Chile, the UK and Sudan, alongside returning independent publishers and platforms.

The fair will also host workshops, talks and activities exploring publishing, printing and creative practices.

On Dec. 3, visitors can attend an Open Book talk on the publication accompanying “A Necessary Fiction: Maps, Art, and Models of Our World,” an exhibition currently on view in Venice and organized by the Ministry of Culture.

The discussion will explore the research behind the exhibition, which brings together historical maps, commissioned fiction, artwork materials and curatorial essays.

The public program will also feature a three-day risograph workshop by WARAQ from Dec. 2 to 4, concluding with the creation of a risograph tapestry. A block-printing workshop for children will take place on Dec. 3.

On Dec. 4, activities will include a children's journal-making workshop, while Dec. 5 will see the launch of the book “The Circuit to Circulate: On How Art Book Fairs Calculate.”

The program offers visitors opportunities to explore different printing, publishing and bookmaking techniques through hands-on activities, learning and creative exchange.

The fair will also host the launch of “Jeddah Roundabouts: Circling the City” on Dec. 4. The book documents the architectural and sculptural roundabouts that have shaped Jeddah's urban landscape.

Written and researched by Saudi writer Nouf Al-Harthi, with photography by Hatoun Al-Harthi, the publication traces the history of the roundabouts and their evolution as urban landmarks and works of art during a significant period in the city’s development.