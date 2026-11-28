RIYADH: A team from the Saudi aid agency KSrelief has launched an emergency winter project for flood-affected families and vulnerable host communities in Nepal.

The launch ceremony, held at the Nepal Red Cross Society headquarters in Katmandu, was attended by Saudi Ambassador to Nepal Fahad bin Mohammed bin Mnikhr and Nepal Red Cross Society Chairman Bishal Kumar Bhandari.

Also present were the heads of the Nepal offices of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies and the International Committee of the Red Cross, along with several officials.

The project aims to provide winter relief supplies to help strengthen the resilience of flood-affected communities. It will cover vulnerable communities in the districts of Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading and Gorkha, benefiting more than 12,000 people.

The initiative is part of Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian efforts through KSrelief, reflecting the Kingdom’s commitment to supporting people in need and those affected by crises and disasters.

Last week, KSrelief also launched a food basket distribution project for flood-affected families in Nepal, expected to benefit more than 180,000 people across 12 affected districts.