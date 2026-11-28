JEDDAH: The King Abdullah University of Science and Technology celebrated the graduation of 524 postgraduate students from the class of 2026, representing 57 countries, including 195 Saudi graduates.

The ceremony was attended by Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, minister of energy and minister of industry and mineral resources, and chairman of the university’s board of trustees, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

The graduates represent a diverse community of researchers and innovators whose ambitions reflect the university’s commitment to scientific discovery, addressing real-world challenges and preparing the next generation of leaders in science and technology. This reflects the university’s role in developing scientific talent for the Kingdom and beyond.

The university celebrated its graduates’ academic accomplishments and research contributions, as well as the mission they now carry to advance science and innovation for Saudi Arabia and the world.

On the occasion, Prince Abdulaziz expressed his gratitude and appreciation to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their continued support of the university.

He also congratulated the graduates on their academic achievements, saying: “The achievements of our graduates underscore KAUST’s commitment to contributing to the realization of Saudi Vision 2030, supporting the Kingdom’s transformation toward a thriving, diversified economy and a more knowledge-driven society, and building a better future for all.”

Prince Abdulaziz said that the graduates’ academic achievements were a testament to their determination and perseverance in overcoming the challenges of academic study and scientific research. He added that their graduation marked the completion of an important chapter and that they now carry the responsibility of applying their knowledge to serve society.

What unites Saudi graduates and their peers from around the world is their passion for knowledge, optimism about the future and commitment to drawing on their knowledge and expertise to drive innovation for the benefit of Saudi Arabia and the world, the minister said.

Prof. Omar M. Yaghi, 2025 Nobel laureate in chemistry and Xinghua distinguished chair professor at Tsinghua University, delivered the keynote address. “Science is the greatest equalizing force in the world: it allows anyone, anywhere, to change what is possible for everyone,” he said.

KAUST President Sir Edward Byrne AC said: “Your success will be defined not simply by the complexity of the problems you solve, but by the wisdom and integrity with which you apply your knowledge.”

He told graduates that their education had equipped them with intellectual breadth, a global perspective and the sense of purpose needed to make lasting contributions to society — whether through scientific discovery, industry or public service.

Parents and families of the graduates joined faculty and staff at the ceremony, which also recognized the vital role they played in supporting and encouraging students throughout their academic journey.