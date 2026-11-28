JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia is reviewing applications from international universities seeking to establish a presence in the Kingdom as it looks to expand higher education options and bring global academic expertise to the country.

Ministry of Education spokeswoman Mona Al-Ajmi told Al-Eqtisadiah that the applicants must meet strict criteria and secure approvals to ensure their programs address the Kingdom’s needs and development priorities.

The review falls under regulations approved by the Council of Universities’ Affairs in 2023 governing foreign university branches, part of broader ministry efforts to modernize private higher education rules and attract foreign investment.

In October last year the US-based University of New Haven became the first foreign institution to receive Cabinet approval to establish a branch in the Kingdom. Its campus in Misk City is expected to accommodate about 13,000 undergraduate and postgraduate students over the next decade.

In the same month the Cabinet also approved the opening of a branch of the UK’s University of Strathclyde. Founded in Glasgow in 1796 it is known for its business and engineering programs.

Al-Ajmi said that the two branches would give students a wider choice of programs, improve the quality of courses available in the Kingdom and help build local academic expertise.

Italy’s Istituto Marangoni, which specializes in fashion and design, received approval and a license this year after opening a campus in August 2025 in the Riyadh Creative District to offer diploma programs.

It later announced plans to expand its academic offerings in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and the Fashion Commission. Applications for the new programs opened last month and the first students are set to begin their studies in January.

International institutions are also entering the Saudi market through partnerships with local universities.

Al-Ajmi said that Arizona State University had formed a strategic academic partnership with Kingdom University in Riyadh.

The Cabinet approved the establishment of Kingdom University in May. Under the partnership, Kingdom University students will follow Arizona State University curricula, with earned credits counting toward a degree from the US institution.

Other international institutions that have received licenses to invest in Saudi education include Australia’s University of Wollongong, Spain’s IE University and the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland.

The ministry said that both branch campuses and academic partnerships were assessed on how well their programs met the needs of the Saudi labor market and contributed to the Kingdom’s development priorities.