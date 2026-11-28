JEDDAH: A security guard in Jeddah rescued a young boy from an approaching truck after the child ran onto a busy road on Nov. 25. Surveillance footage of the incident later went viral on social media.

Ali Al-Qarni was standing near the entrance of a restaurant on Abdullah bin Warqa bin Janadah Street in Jeddah’s Al-Mraykh district when he noticed the boy running away from his father toward the main road.

“When the boy reached the middle of the road, I noticed him and immediately rushed toward him. I managed to grab the child just inches from the truck as it was about to pass,” Al-Qarni told Arab News.

He said the boy’s family were frightened by the incident but were relieved that the child was safe. He returned the boy to his father.

Reflecting on the attention the video received on social media, Al-Qarni said he was grateful that the boy had been rescued safely. He added that his job at the restaurant involved monitoring customers entering and leaving, keeping him alert to activity around the entrance.

The footage drew reactions on X, with users praising Al-Qarni’s quick response and calling for him to be recognized. One user said that the video had made him happy despite not knowing Al-Qarni personally. He described the guard as a man of honor whose actions reflected the values of Saudi men and women.

Another user described the rescue as an act of divine mercy, saying it had given the boy another chance at life. The user also highlighted the importance of parents remaining attentive to their children’s safety.