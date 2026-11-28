JUBA: South Sudan was set to conclude a two-week voter registration period on Saturday, as it prepares for its first-ever election, leaving many skeptical about the process in one of the world’s most corrupt and unstable countries.



South Sudan gained independence in 2011 and elections are finally due to be held after being postponed in 2022 and again in 2024 — and then delayed this year, from December to February 11.



Yet at registration tents in the capital Juba this week, the crowds were not large, as many wondered if the process will give them a real voice.



The main opposition leader, Riek Machar, is under house arrest, barred from running, and his forces are still clashing sporadically with those of President Salva Kiir in many parts of the country.



The electoral commission said earlier this week that one million people had signed up for voting cards since registration opened on November 14, out of a total population estimated at 12 million.



At one registration tent, people lined up, clutching birth certificates or ID cards, but others had to come with a local official who could vouch for them, since 90 percent of the people in the country lack official identification, according to the World Bank.



Each pressed an ink-stained thumbprint into a register before receiving their voter card.



“I’m so proud,” student Helen Aketo Kumu Wilson, 24, told AFP, encouraging other young people to get involved.



But there were few signs of election preparedness beyond the tents and a few billboards promoting the incumbent, bearing the slogan “Salva Kiir 2026, stability in action.”



Voter registration “is a waste of time and effort,” Bak Malong, a 42-year-old human rights activist, told AFP.



“I don’t trust these politicians... Their intention is to cling to power without doing anything for the benefit and well-being of the South Sudanese citizens,” he added.



South Sudan is ranked the most corrupt country in the world according to Transparency International. UN reports have detailed how government elites have stolen billions of dollars of oil revenue — the country’s main source of wealth — leaving almost no services for the public.

- ‘Not registered’ -

Gabriel Bol Deng, chairman of the National Electoral Commission (NEC), told reporters last week that more than 3,000 registration centers had been set up and 22,000 staff recruited.



Some doubt his claim that a million people have registered.



“The voter registration has not yet reached my boma (local area) and that means I was not registered. Where did they get that high number?” said teacher Akok Garang, speaking from the northwestern city of Aweil.



UN-backed Miraya radio station reported this month that the NEC had received just $30 million of its $276 million election budget.



The UN Human Rights Commission in South Sudan has warned the election could fuel renewed conflict in a country of high ethnic and political tensions, awash with guns from decades of civil war.



With Machar and his associates in jail, the government’s actions in the run-up could amount to a “constitutional coup,” it said.



Following independence in 2011, Kiir and Machar fought a civil war from 2013 to 2018 that claimed an estimated 400,000 lives.



They signed a power-sharing deal in 2018, but many of its provisions were never fulfilled, and they have returned to open conflict over the last two years, leading to Machar’s arrest.



Some are still grateful for the chance to vote.



“It’s a historical day,” said Kolyata Isaac Obede, registering in Juba, likening it to the referendum that brought the country independence in 2011.