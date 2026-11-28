PARIS: Russian strikes on Ukrainian bridges reached a record high in October-November, following a surge in Ukrainian attacks on Russian bridges, AFP analysis of data from the ACLED conflict monitor shows.

Bridges in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv were the prime targets during October-November, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data (ACLED) NGO.

Since its invasion in 2022, Russia has targeted strategic infrastructure in Ukraine, disrupting supply chains and civilian traffic.

Ukraine, meanwhile, has stepped up attacks against similar targets on the front lines, in parts of Russian-occupied Ukraine and in Russia itself.

AFP studied ACLED data on daily strikes up to November 20 from sources that include media reports.

The data is not exhaustive but gives an indication of the trends since Moscow’s invasion of its neighbor in February 2022.

- Drone magnets -

This year, there have been around 40 Russian drone strikes on bridges in Kyiv.

Half of them have taken place in the past two months.

Kyiv was largely spared such attacks earlier in the war.

In October 2022 there was one strike on a glass bridge between two Kyiv parks.

And ACLED did not record any bridges hit in the capital in 2023, 2024 or 2025.

But this year, three bridges crossing the Dnipro River were hit between November 16 and 20 alone.

Ukrainian authorities have since installed more anti-drone nets on them.

- Occupied zones -

Ukraine has, in turn, staged almost 60 strikes or sabotage operations this year on bridges in territory occupied or annexed by Russia — 12 times as many as in 2024 or 2025.

The more brazen Ukrainian attacks targeted the Crimea Bridge, which links the annexed peninsula to Russia, earlier in November.

According to ACLED data, the rail and road bridge had been damaged at least five times before in attacks attributed to Ukrainian forces.

In October 2022, a bomb-laden truck blew up and in July 2023 Ukrainian naval sea drones killed two civilians and inflicted major damage.

But the most intense period of Ukrainian strikes occurred in June and July, on Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine: in Crimea, the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, and the southern regions of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.

Ukraine had launched a barrage of attacks on bridges in August-September 2022, in a bid to stem the advance of Russian troops, but those were carried out mainly by ground-launched bombs or explosive devices, rather than by drones.

- Bridges inside Russia —

Since summer 2026, Ukraine has hit bridges inside Russia itself at least a dozen times — as many as in 2025.

All bar one were in the border regions of Belgorod, Bryansk, Kursk, Krasnodar and Rostov.

The exception was a strike on Saint Petersburg that hit an important oil terminal and also targeted a bridge in the western city.

In late November 2023, Ukraine’s security services struck far deeper into Russia.

They blew up a strategic railway bridge and a fuel-loaded freight train in Siberia, more than 5,000 kilometers (3,000 miles) from Kyiv.

A Belarusian national suspected of working for Ukraine was arrested.