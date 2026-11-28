LONDON: Argentina’s bid to temporarily block oil drilling off the nearby UK-held Falkland Islands was rejected Saturday by an international tribunal that rules on maritime disputes.

At a special hearing in Hamburg, Germany, the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea voted 18-3 against Argentina’s request to halt drilling at the Sea Lion offshore oil project in Falkland Islands waters.

Argentine President Javier Milei wanted to block the plans to drill for oil near the small British overseas territory of about 3,500 people, which lies around 300 miles (480 kilometers) east of Argentina’s southeast coast. He argued that the joint UK-Israeli operation, is a “clear and present danger” to the country’s claims over the islands.

My statement on today’s decision by the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea on the Falkland Islands. https://t.co/Mgg7Cel3Wd — Ed Miliband (@Ed_Miliband) November 28, 2026

The UK has said drilling at the field about 220 kilometers (140 miles) north of the islands won’t commence until March 2027 with extraction expected to begin a year later. Argentina considers the project an illegal exploitation of resources in waters it claims as its own.

Following the ruling, Rockhopper Exploration and Navitas Petroleum are expected to push ahead with the plan under licenses granted by the Falkland Islands government and backed by Britain.

The dispute over the planned drilling revived memories of the bitter war the two countries fought 44 years ago.

The Falkland Islands, which Argentina calls the Malvinas, has been a British overseas territory since 1833.