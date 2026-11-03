SEOUL: Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of Kim Jong Un, denied the ​US FBI’s announcement that North Korea was responsible for the theft of more than $6 billion in crypto assets from Binance and said she sees “no need” for dialogue with Washington.

In a statement published by the official KCNA on Wednesday, Kim Yo Jong, who is a director of ‌North Korea’s ‌ruling party, said the FBI’s accusation ​showed “US ‌hostile ⁠policy” ​toward North Korea.

Her ⁠rejection of dialogue with the US comes amid speculation of a possible summit between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un later this month.

She also criticized other US activities including joint military drills between South Korea and the US, ⁠its demand for denuclearization, and a report ‌by the US State ‌Department on global human-trafficking situations that ​includes North Korea.

“We ‌have already and repeatedly clarified that the ‌US abandonment of its hostile policy toward the DPRK is a major premise and key to solving all problems,” she said, referring to the official name of North ‌Korea. “It is our clear stand that we have no need to sit face ⁠to ⁠face with such unreliable and hostile persons who refuse to abandon their policy of confrontation.”

“To the hostile signals that the United States continuously sends, we do not know how to respond otherwise,” she said.

Trump said in August that he wanted to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un later this year. Pyongyang had not responded to the offer.

A senior South Korean official ​told reporters last week ​that Seoul sees little chance of a Pyongyang-Washington summit for now.