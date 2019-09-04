Greek police fire teargas as child migrants protest conditions in camps

You are here

Moria camp, a refugee registration and identification center on Lesbos island, Greece, is once again overcrowded, four years after the migration crisis was at its peak in 2015. (AFP)
  • Some 300 unaccompanied minors joined the protest at the overcrowded Moria camp, demanding to be transferred
  • Greece is currently home to more than 70,000 migrants and refugees across its territory
THESSALONIKI: Greek police fired tear gas at hundreds of children who protested in a packed migrant camp on the Greek island of Lesbos on Wednesday, the state news agency ANA reported.
Some 300 unaccompanied minors joined the protest at the overcrowded Moria camp, demanding to be transferred.
The young migrants set fire to rubbish bins before being dispersed by teargas.
Some asylum seekers have already been transferred from Moria to a new camp on the Greek mainland, but many complained that their living conditions have only worsened.
“We left Moria hoping for something better,” said Sazan, a 20-year-old Afghan, referring to the main camp on Lesbos.
“And in the end, it’s worse.”
Sazan is one of around 1,000 Afghans ferried in from Lesbos — where conditions have become increasingly unsanitary and unsafe — to the mainland.
After six months of what he described as “hell” in Moria, Sazan said he had hoped for better.
But at the Nea Kavala camp near the major northern port city of Thessaloniki, new arrivals complain of lack of access to basics such as water and electricity, he said.
Staff at the camp are struggling to find enough tents and to put basic facilities in place.
There were currently only 200 tents for 1,000 people, a source at the citizen protection ministry told AFP. Other migrants ferried off Lesbos would be transferred to other camps, the source said.
The ministry had taken over responsiblity for migrants after new conservative Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis did away with the migration policy ministry after taking office in July.
But a summer surge in arrivals took the government by surprise, as migrants made the crossing to the Greek islands that sit in the Aegean Sea just miles from the Turkish mainland.
The UN High Commissioner for Refugees said the island of Lesbos was sheltering nearly 11,000 people at the end of August — four times the capacity of its camps.
“We thought Moria was the worse thing that could happen to us,” said Mohamed Nour, as he tried to settle his three children into a makeshift tent at the Nea Kavala camp.
“They told us it would only be a temporary stay, but we’ve been here for two days now and the conditions aren’t good,” the 28-year-old said.
The ministry has promised to transfer the migrants to other camps by the end of the month.
But 15-year-old Tamim said he has heard that before. He told AFP he had already been at Nea Kavala for three months.
“They told us the same thing when we arrived,” he said.
“It was better at Moria. At least we had English lessons. Here, we don’t have anything to do.”
In the meantime, staff at the camp have been scrambling to get extra tents and toilets installed for the new arrivals.
“We need more doctors and infrastructure to meet the needs of hundreds of children,” said one camp worker, 35-year-old Angelos.
Greece is currently home to more than 70,000 migrants and refugees across its territory.
Rights groups have denounced the response of the new government, which has tightened border controls and withdrawn the right for asylum seekers whose application is rejected to appeal the decision.
One migrant, at least, said he was glad to be off Lesbos. Korban, 19, arrived with his family on Tuesday from the overcrowded camp.
“At Moria, there was brawling and jostling every day,” he said. “It was hell. The only thing left for us to do now is to be patient and keep our hopes up.”

’We need help’: Rescuers in Bahamas face a ruined landscape

Updated 30 min 18 sec ago
AP

’We need help’: Rescuers in Bahamas face a ruined landscape

  • “Right now there are just a lot of unknowns,” Parliament member Iram Lewis said. “We need help”
  • The storm parked over the Bahamas and pounded it for over a day and a half with winds up to 185 mph and torrential rains
Updated 30 min 18 sec ago
AP

FREEPORT, BAHAMAS: Rescue crews in the Bahamas fanned out across a blasted landscape of smashed and flooded homes Wednesday, trying to reach drenched and stunned victims of Hurricane Dorian and take the full measure of the disaster. The official death toll stood at seven but was certain to rise.
A day after the most powerful hurricane on record ever to hit the country finished mauling the islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama, emergency workers had yet to reach some stricken areas.
“Right now there are just a lot of unknowns,” Parliament member Iram Lewis said. “We need help.”
Dorian, meanwhile, pushed its way northward off the Florida shoreline with reduced but still-dangerous 105 mph (165 kph) winds on a projected course that could sideswipe Georgia and the Carolinas. An estimated 3 million people in the four states were warned to clear out, and highways leading inland were turned into one-way evacuation routes.
The storm parked over the Bahamas and pounded it for over a day and a half with winds up to 185 mph (295 kph) and torrential rains, swamping neighborhoods in muddy brown floodwaters and destroying or severely damaging thousands of homes.
The US Coast Guard, Britain’s Royal Navy and relief organizations including the United Nations and the Red Cross joined the burgeoning effort to rush food and medicine to survivors and lift the most desperate people to safety by helicopter. The US government also dispatched urban search-and-rescue teams.
The Bahamian government sent hundreds of police officers and marines into the stricken islands, along with doctors, nurses and other health care workers.
“Today will tell the magnitude of the problem,” Health Minister Duane Sands said.
Londa Sawyer stepped off a helicopter in Nassau, the capital, with her two children and two dogs after being rescued from Marsh Harbor in the Abaco islands.
“It looks like a bomb hit,” she said. “I’m just thankful I’m alive. The Lord saved me.”
Sawyer said that her home was completely flooded and that she and her family fled to a friend’s home, where the water came up to the second floor and carried them up to within a few feet of the roof. She said she and her children and the dogs were floating on a mattress for about half an hour until the water began receding.
Sandra Cooke, who lives in Nassau, said her sister-in-law was trapped under her roof for 17 hours in the Abaco islands and wrapped herself in a shower curtain as she waited.
“The dog laid on top of her to keep her warm until the neighbors could come to help,” she said. “All of my family lives in Marsh Harbor, and everybody lost everything. Not one of them have a home to live anymore.”
Abaco and Grand Bahama islands, with a combined population of about 70,000, are known for their marinas, golf courses and all-inclusive resorts. Nearly half the homes were feared severely damaged or destroyed, the Red Cross said Tuesday.
At 11 a.m. EDT, Dorian was centered about 90 miles (140 kilometers) northeast of Daytona Beach, Florida, moving northwest at 9 mph (15 kph). Hurricane-force winds extended up to 70 miles (110 kilometers) from its center.
Dorian was expected to pass dangerously close to Georgia and perhaps strike South Carolina or North Carolina on Thursday and Friday with the potential for over a foot of rain in some spots. Forecasters warned that Dorian is likely to cause storm surge and flooding even if its core does not blow ashore.
“Hurricane Dorian has its sights set on North Carolina,” Gov. Roy Cooper said. “We will be ready.”
With the threat to Florida easing and the danger shifting northward, Orlando’s airport reopened, along with Walt Disney World and Universal. To the north, ships at the big Norfolk, Virginia, naval base were ordered to head out to sea for safety, and warplanes at Langley Air Force Base in Virginia were sent inland.
The US mainland recorded its first death in connection with the hurricane, that of an 85-year-old man in North Carolina who fell off a ladder while trying to prepare his home for the storm. Dorian was also blamed for one death in Puerto Rico.
On Tybee Island, Georgia, Debbie and Tony Pagan stacked their beds and couches atop other furniture and covered their doors with plastic wrap and sandbags before evacuating the place. Their home flooded during both Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Irma in 2017.
“It’s a terrible way to live,” Debbie Pagan said. “We have the whole month of September and October to go. How would you like to be living on pins and needles?“
Another Tybee islander, Sandy Cason, said: “The uncertainty and the unknown are the worst part. Just not knowing what’s going to be here when you get back.”
Along King Street in historic Charleston, South Carolina, dozens of shops and restaurants typically bustling with tourists were boarded up, plywood and corrugated metal over windows and doors, as the flood-prone downtown area braced for high water.
Mark Russell, an Army veteran who has lived in South Carolina much of his life, went to a hurricane shelter right away. As for those who hesitated to do so, he said: “If they go through it one time, maybe they’ll understand.”

