You are here

  • Home
  • WorleyParsons warns regulator about Dubai shareholder’s stake raise

WorleyParsons warns regulator about Dubai shareholder’s stake raise

Pedestrians are reflected in a window in front of a board displaying stock prices at the Australian Securities Exchange. (File/Reuters)
Updated 16 October 2019
Reuters

WorleyParsons warns regulator about Dubai shareholder’s stake raise

  • WorleyParsons generated revenues of about $4.75 billion last year
Updated 16 October 2019
Reuters

BENGALURU: Australian industrial engineering company WorleyParsons said it has informed the country’s foreign investments regulator of “creeping acquisitions” by its biggest shareholder, Dubai-based Dar Group.

WorleyParsons had rejected a $2.2 billion full takeover bid from Dar Group in 2016, and Dar now owns about 20.2 percent of the Australian company, according to Refinitiv data.

WorleyParsons’ announcement came in response to a report on Tuesday by the Australian Financial Review that Worley had told the Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) Dar was seeking to take control of the company and it believed the move would be against Australia’s national interest.

FASTFACT

4.75bn

WorleyParsons generated revenues of about $4.75 billion last year.

The AFR report added that Worley has requested the regulator to reject an application by Dar Group in which it has sought the regulator’s permission to increase its stake.

WorleyParsons said in a statement it went to the FIRB after Dar bought some of its shares and requested representation on the WorleyParsons board. 

“Worley ... is entrusted with sensitive information and performs a vital role for customers and governments in Australia, the USA and globally on projects and infrastructure that are of a critical nature,” it said.

Topics: WorleyParsons

Related

Business & Economy
Dubai's MAF explores partial credit card business sale in review
Business & Economy
Dubai carrier Emirates doubts Boeing 777x aircraft delivery in 2020

Huawei's third-quarter revenue jumps 27% as smartphone sales surge

Updated 16 October 2019
Reuters

Huawei's third-quarter revenue jumps 27% as smartphone sales surge

  • American companies, significantly disrupting its ability to source key parts
  • Huawei was all but banned by the United States in May from doing business with American companies
Updated 16 October 2019
Reuters

SHENZHEN, SHANGHAI: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd’s third-quarter revenue jumped 27%, driven by a surge in shipments of smartphones launched before a trade blacklisting by the United States expected to hammer its business.
Huawei, the world’s biggest maker of telecom network equipment and the No. 2 manufacturer of smartphones, was all but banned by the United States in May from doing business with American companies, significantly disrupting its ability to source key parts.
The company has been granted a reprieve until November, meaning it will lose access to some technology next month. Huawei has so far mainly sold smartphones that were launched before the ban.
Its newest Mate 30 smartphone — which lacks access to a licensed version of Google’s Android operating system — started sales last month.
Huawei in August said the curbs would hurt less than initially feared, but could still push its smartphone unit’s revenue lower by about $10 billion this year.
The tech giant did not break down third-quarter figures but said on Wednesday revenue for the first three quarters of the year grew 24.4% to 610.8 billion yuan.
Revenue in the quarter ended Sept. 30 rose to 165.29 billion yuan ($23.28 billion) according to Reuters calculations based on previous statements from Huawei.
“Huawei’s overseas shipments bounced back quickly in the third quarter although they are yet to return to pre-US ban levels,” said Nicole Peng, vice president for mobility at consultancy Canalys.
“The Q3 result is truly impressive given the tremendous pressure the company is facing. But it is worth noting that strong shipments were driven by devices launched pre-US ban, and the long-term outlook is still dim,” she added.
The company said it has shipped 185 million smartphones so far this year. Based on the company’s previous statements and estimates from market research firm Strategy Analytics, that indicates a 29% surge in third-quarter smartphone shipments.
Still, growth in the third quarter slowed from the 39% increase the company reported in the first quarter. Huawei did not break out figures for the second quarter either, but has said revenue rose 23.2% in the first half of the year.
“Our continued strong performance in Q3 shows our customers’ trust in Huawei, our technology and services, despite the actions and unfounded allegations against us by some national governments,” Huawei spokesman Joe Kelly told Reuters.
The US government alleges Huawei is a national security risk as its equipment could be used by Beijing to spy. Huawei has repeatedly denied its products pose a security threat.
The company, which is now trying to reduce its reliance on foreign technology, said last month that it has started making 5G base stations without US components.
It is also developing its own mobile operating system as the curbs cut its access to Google’s Android operating system, though analysts are skeptical that Huawei’s Harmony system is yet a viable alternative.
Still, promotions and patriotic purchases have driven Huawei’s smartphone sales in China — surging by a nearly a third compared to a record high in the June quarter — helping it more than offset a shipments slump in the global market.

Topics: Huawei

Related

Business & Economy
Huawei’s side businesses keep it all in the family
Business & Economy
Huawei is our partner in rolling out 5G network, says UAE’s du

Latest updates

Russia’s cultural capital beckons GCC travelers
Traffic safety forum and expo to be held in February
Tawuniya recognized as ‘best Takaful company’ for 2019
PR Arabia to train King Abdul Aziz University students
Bahri participates in Breakbulk Americas 2019

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.