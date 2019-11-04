You are here

Police find 41 migrants alive in truck in northern Greece

39 Vietnamese found dead in a truck in Britain. This happened before police found 41 migrants alive in truck in northern Greece. (Reuters)
Updated 04 November 2019
Reuters

  • Police stopped the truck on a highway near the northern Greek city of Xanthi for a regular check
  • They arrested the driver and took him and the migrants to a nearby police station for identification
Reuters

THESSALONIKI: Greek police found 41 migrants, mostly Afghans, hiding in a refrigerated truck at a motorway in northern Greece on Monday, police officials said.
The migrants were not injured, one of the officials said, adding that the refrigeration system had not been turned on.
Police stopped the truck on a highway near the northern Greek city of Xanthi for a regular check. They arrested the driver and took him and the migrants to a nearby police station for identification.
Greece is currently struggling with the biggest resurgence in refugee arrivals since 2015, when more than a million people crossed into Europe from Turkey via Greece.
About 34,000 asylum seekers and refugees are being held in camps on the Aegean islands close to Turkey.
Last month, 39 migrants, all believed to be Vietnamese, were found dead in a refrigerated truck near London.
 

Topics: Greece immigration police

Turkish court frees two journalists under supervision

Updated 1 min 18 sec ago
AFP

Turkish court frees two journalists under supervision

  • Ahmet Altan and Nazli Ilicak were sentenced to 10 and a half years and eight years and nine months respectively
  • They were accused of ties to the outlawed group of US-based Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen, whom Ankara accuses of ordering a failed coup
Updated 1 min 18 sec ago
AFP

ISTANBUL: A Turkish court on Monday ordered the release under supervision of two prominent journalists jailed over alleged links to the failed 2016 coup in the country.
Ahmet Altan and Nazli Ilicak were sentenced to 10 and a half years and eight years and nine months respectively for “helping a terrorist group,” state news agency Anadolu reported.
Nevertheless, they were ordered freed under judicial control for time already served — around three years each.
Both were ordered not to leave the country.
They were accused of ties to the outlawed group of US-based Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen, whom Ankara accuses of ordering the failed coup targeting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Altan and Ilicak, both respected intellectuals in Turkey, were sentenced to life in prison in 2018, but the Court of Cassation overturned the ruling in July this year.
The court said they should not have been tried over the attempted coup, but instead for the charge of “helping a terrorist group,” which carries a shorter prison sentence.
Erdogan accuses former ally-turned-foe Gulen of having ordered the attempted coup and lists his movement as a “terrorist” organization. Gulen has strongly denied any involvement in the failed coup bid.
It was unclear when the two journalists would be able to leave prison.
Altan, 69, is a novelist and journalist who founded the opposition Taraf newspaper, which has since shut down.
His brother, journalist Mehmet Altan, was acquitted by the court on Monday after being released last year.
Ilicak, 74, is a former MP who wrote for leading newspapers including Hurriyet.
Ahmed Altan and Ilicak have denied any involvement in the failed coup, calling such accusations “grotesque.”
They were accused of sending “subliminal messages” that an overthrow of the government was imminent during a televised panel hosted by Ilicak.
Altan cut a defiant figure during Monday’s hearing, saying: “If you want to keep me in jail, do so for as long as you want. I’m not afraid,” Turkish media reported.
“I prefer to spend the rest of my life in prison than to give in to fear,” he reportedly added.
Both Altan and Ilicak were arrested during a mass crackdown on journalists that followed the coup bid.
Altan wrote a book about his time in prison called “I Will Never See the World Again.”
Turkey ranked 157 out of 180 countries in the 2019 World Press Freedom index published by Reporters Without Borders.

Topics: Turkey Ahmet Altan Nazli Ilicak Fethullah Gulen

