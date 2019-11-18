You are here

Shanina Shaik cameos as model Devon Windsor weds in Zuhair Murad gown

Photo: Instagram/@shaninamshaik
  • This weekend, Victoria's Secret model Devon Windsor tied the knot with longtime partner Johnny Barbara
  • Among the A-list guests at the ceremony was Shanina Shaik, Georgia Fowler and more
DUBAI: This weekend, celebrities gathered on the Caribbean island of St. Bart's to attend Victoria’s Secret model Devon Windsor’s wedding at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc.

Among the guests at the beach-front nuptials, where Windsor and her longtime partner Johnny Dex Barbara tied the knot, was Saudi-Pakistani-Lithuanian-Australian beauty Shanina Shaik who wore a single-shouldered, teal gown and a plunging black top paired with an emerald silk skirt to the multi-day-long celebrations.




Photo: Instagram/@georgiafowler

Shaik also turned heads in a silky, cream-colored slip dress from Australian label Manning Cartel for a pre-wedding bash that preceded the ceremony. “Not raining on the bride’s parade,” she shared on Instagram, “It was an all-white party.”

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Fans of the Melbourne native will recall her destination wedding to Gregory “DJ Ruckus” Andrews in the Bahamas in May 2018. However, the 28-year-old model, who was born to a Saudi-Pakistani father and a Lithuanian-Australian mother, recently filed for a divorce after one-year of marriage due to “irreconcilable differences.”

Meanwhile, for her big day, Windsor chose a custom lace creation by Lebanese couturier Zuhair Murad to tie the knot with her longtime beau. The blushing bride said “I do” wearing an off-the-shoulder mermaid gown that boasted floral lace detailing, illusion panels on the arms and a long train that swept out from behind her as she walked arm-in-arm with her father who led her down the aisle. The model teamed the sheer dress with a floor-training veil worn over her brushed out, bombshell waves. Simple yet elegant, the look was perfect for a chic, beach-front wedding.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Later on, the bride changed into a sparkling white romper with a skirt for her reception. One video posted by Shaik shows Windsor being carried in her new husband’s arms. “Congratulations @devwindor & @johnnydex (sic),” wrote Shaik, “So much love!”

The Caribbean island plays a significant role in the newly-weds’ love story. Windsor and Barbara have been engaged since 2018, after the newly-minted groom proposed to the 25-year-old model by flying her over St. Bart’s beach on a plane where she saw the words “Marry Me?” inscribed into the sand.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: “When you think you’re flying into a photoshoot and then you look down and see this...This was the best day of my life and I cannot wait to marry the best person in the whole universe! I’m the luckiest woman in the world!”

The wedding was attended by family and friends. Some of the A-list guests present at the nuptials included models Georgia Fowler, Nadine Leopold, Olivia Culpo and Hannah Ferguson, who have been documenting the sun-filled celebrations on Instagram.

There was also a special performance from Jamaican rapper and singer Sean Paul that had guests dancing the night away.  

(Supplied)
DUBAI: Emirati designer Muna Abrahim, founder of the brand Byalmuna, is busy preparing her new collection, set to hit the rails in February 2020.

The brand, launched in 2014, adds luxurious allure to evening dressing with floral embroidered elements and breezy silhouettes. The modest pieces feature intricate floral embroidery studded with faux pearls, chic knife pleats and flowy, long sleeves.

Not only are Abrahim’s pieces trendy, but she also designs them to fit the personality and the culture of the people who wear them.

“I know they have to wear abayas or (scarfs) with my dresses, (so) they need to show the hand embroidery on the side or on the top. When I launched the line, I design it to be very comfortable,” Abrahim’s told Arab News.

Before launching her brand, the designer found it challenging to find dresses that are modern and trendy yet modest. “I was finding it very difficult to find modest designs for our culture. I tried to look for something modern but at the same time with long sleeves and a long (skirt). So, I started to buy the ready-to-wear(items) and modify them,” she said.

Each piece designed by Abrahim represents her Emirati heritage while also managing to remain fresh and modern.

“We do a combination of hand embroidery and machine embroidery,” she said of the label’s keen attention to detail.

Abrahim, whose fan base extends beyond the Gulf region, has been receiving orders from the UK and the US.

“They like the kaftans, but they do some adjustments. For example, they can ask to remove the sleeve, and we do what they ask for,” she said.

The designer said she hopes to see her kaftan on Emirati royal family member and politician Sheikha Manal Bint Rashid Al-Maktoum.

“I’ve heard from so many people that she has really good taste in fashion although she does not show her face on social media,” Abrahim explained.

In February 2017, Byalmuna collaborated with the Italian luxury brand Bulgari on a photoshoot of bags and high-end jewelry in which the models showed off her kaftans, cementing her status as a luxury brand to watch.

