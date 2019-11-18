Shanina Shaik cameos as model Devon Windsor weds in Zuhair Murad gown

DUBAI: This weekend, celebrities gathered on the Caribbean island of St. Bart's to attend Victoria’s Secret model Devon Windsor’s wedding at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc.

Among the guests at the beach-front nuptials, where Windsor and her longtime partner Johnny Dex Barbara tied the knot, was Saudi-Pakistani-Lithuanian-Australian beauty Shanina Shaik who wore a single-shouldered, teal gown and a plunging black top paired with an emerald silk skirt to the multi-day-long celebrations.







Models Georgia Fowler and Shanina Shaik attend Devon Windsor's wedding. Photo: Instagram/@georgiafowler



Shaik also turned heads in a silky, cream-colored slip dress from Australian label Manning Cartel for a pre-wedding bash that preceded the ceremony. “Not raining on the bride’s parade,” she shared on Instagram, “It was an all-white party.”

Fans of the Melbourne native will recall her destination wedding to Gregory “DJ Ruckus” Andrews in the Bahamas in May 2018. However, the 28-year-old model, who was born to a Saudi-Pakistani father and a Lithuanian-Australian mother, recently filed for a divorce after one-year of marriage due to “irreconcilable differences.”

Meanwhile, for her big day, Windsor chose a custom lace creation by Lebanese couturier Zuhair Murad to tie the knot with her longtime beau. The blushing bride said “I do” wearing an off-the-shoulder mermaid gown that boasted floral lace detailing, illusion panels on the arms and a long train that swept out from behind her as she walked arm-in-arm with her father who led her down the aisle. The model teamed the sheer dress with a floor-training veil worn over her brushed out, bombshell waves. Simple yet elegant, the look was perfect for a chic, beach-front wedding.

Later on, the bride changed into a sparkling white romper with a skirt for her reception. One video posted by Shaik shows Windsor being carried in her new husband’s arms. “Congratulations @devwindor & @johnnydex (sic),” wrote Shaik, “So much love!”

The Caribbean island plays a significant role in the newly-weds’ love story. Windsor and Barbara have been engaged since 2018, after the newly-minted groom proposed to the 25-year-old model by flying her over St. Bart’s beach on a plane where she saw the words “Marry Me?” inscribed into the sand.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: “When you think you’re flying into a photoshoot and then you look down and see this...This was the best day of my life and I cannot wait to marry the best person in the whole universe! I’m the luckiest woman in the world!”

The wedding was attended by family and friends. Some of the A-list guests present at the nuptials included models Georgia Fowler, Nadine Leopold, Olivia Culpo and Hannah Ferguson, who have been documenting the sun-filled celebrations on Instagram.

There was also a special performance from Jamaican rapper and singer Sean Paul that had guests dancing the night away.