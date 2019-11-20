You are here

  • Home
  • Turkey: About 100,000 Syrians left Istanbul since early July

Turkey: About 100,000 Syrians left Istanbul since early July

Turkey hosts some 3.6 million Syrian refugees who fled the eight-year-old civil war, more than any other country. (AFP)
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

Turkey: About 100,000 Syrians left Istanbul since early July

  • Authorities said Syrians not registered in Turkey’s largest city should return to the provinces in which they are registered by Oct. 30, or face forced removal
  • Turkey has deported 86,625 illegal migrants so far this year, compared to 56,000 in all of 2018
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s Interior Minister said on Wednesday that around 100,000 Syrians living without approval in Istanbul had left it since early July, when the government set a deadline for Syrians not registered in the city to leave for other provinces.
As sentiment toward Syrian refugees among Turks began to sour in recent years, authorities said Syrians not registered in Turkey’s largest city should return to the provinces in which they are registered by Oct. 30, or face forced removal.
Turkey hosts some 3.6 million refugees who fled the eight-year-old civil war, more than any other country. The Syrian population in Istanbul, home to some 15 million people, had swollen to more than half a million, more than those in any other Turkish city.
Syrians registered in other cities came to Istanbul, leading to an accumulation in the city, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told parliament.
“Around 100,000 Syrian have returned to provinces in which they are registered since July 12,” he said, adding that a total of 200,000 migrants had left the city.
Turkey also houses migrants from other Middle Eastern and African nations.
On Friday, the Istanbul governor’s office said more than 6,000 Syrian migrants in Istanbul were sent to temporary housing centers in other provinces since early July.
Ankara wants to settle some Syrian refugees in a swathe of land it now controls in northeast Syria, after it launched an offensive last month against the Kurdish YPG militia.
Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch last month published reports saying Turkey is forcibly sending Syrian refugees to northern Syria. Turkey’s Foreign Ministry called the claims in the reports “false and imaginary.”
Turkey has deported 86,625 illegal migrants so far this year, compared to 56,000 in all of 2018, Soylu said.

Topics: Turkey Syria

Related

Special
Middle-East
Assad and Ankara at odds over Syrian repatriation project
Special
Middle-East
Turkey faces dilemma over Kurd plan

Rouhani: ‘Enemy conspiracy’ defeated in protest-hit Iran

Updated 20 min 23 sec ago
AFP

Rouhani: ‘Enemy conspiracy’ defeated in protest-hit Iran

  • President Hassan Rouhani: ‘Armed anarchists’ who took to the streets were few in number
Updated 20 min 23 sec ago
AFP

TEHRAN: Iranians have defeated the “enemy’s conspiracy,” President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday, after days of violent demonstrations across the country sparked by a petrol price hike.
“Our people have been victorious against ... the enemy’s conspiracy,” he said in remarks at a cabinet meeting aired on state TV, adding that the “armed anarchists” who took to the streets were few in number.

Topics: Iran

Related

Middle-East
Iran regime killed 106 to quell protest; UN alarmed

Latest updates

Turkey: About 100,000 Syrians left Istanbul since early July
Rouhani: ‘Enemy conspiracy’ defeated in protest-hit Iran
Emirates trims Boeing shopping list amid 777X delays
Gulf region hit by unstable weather conditions
Poignant picture of Lebanese tailor wins prestigious photography award

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.