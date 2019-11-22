Japan ruling bloc calls for $92 billion growth plan

You are here

Analysts are worried about the strain the budget could place on the economy. (AP)
Updated 22 November 2019
Reuters

  • Request reflects concern over economic outlook
  • Big spending raises worry about fiscal discipline
TOKYO: Japan’s ruling coalition has called for an extra budget including $92 billion in spending to revive slowing growth, party officials said, raising concerns among analysts about the strain this would put on the already heavily indebted economy.

The agreement, made in a meeting between senior officials of Japan’s ruling coalition on Wednesday, highlights the concern among lawmakers about the economic outlook thanks to a sales tax hike in October and slowing global demand.

“Prime Minister Abe told us to compile a sizable package to take all possible steps on the economy,” Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told a news conference on Wednesday.

“We want to craft a strong economic package, taking into account the economic situation, global economy and damage caused by typhoons, which were larger than last year, so as to get the economy on a solid growth path.”

But analysts expressed doubt about Abe’s ability to spend such a large amount given that Japan’s government debt is already twice the size of its $5 trillion economy, making it the industrial world’s heaviest public debt burden.

Major infrastructure spending programs could also face serious execution problems given that the country’s labor market is tighter than it has been in decades as the population ages rapidly.

“Even if the government secured a budget for big public works, it would be difficult to implement it smoothly,” said Kiichi Murashima, economist at Citigroup Global Markets Japan.

“Chances are low for the government to compile a supplementary budget worth 10 trillion yen ($92 billion). We expect the size of this fiscal year’s extra budget to fall short of 5 trillion yen.”

The government will compile a supplementary budget for the current fiscal year ending March 2020, as well as next fiscal year’s budget plan in December, allowing funds to be disbursed over a 15-month period, sources said.

Supplementary budgets of more than 10 trillion yen have only been compiled four times in the past, including after Japan’s devastating earthquake and tsunami in 2011.

The ruling bloc’s requests focus on spending for disaster relief from the typhoons that struck Japan this year and funding to help farmers cope with the fallout from a US-Japan trade deal that opens the market to some US goods. 

Earlier this month, Abe ordered his cabinet to compile a package of stimulus measures to cope with external risks and large natural disasters, and support the economy after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Topics: Japanese economy

OECD forecast sees global growth at decade low

  • Governments failing to get to grips with challenges, outlook says
PARIS: The global economy is growing at the slowest pace since the financial crisis as governments leave it to central banks to revive investment, the OECD said on Thursday in an update of its forecasts.

The world economy is projected to grow by a decade-low 2.9 percent this year and next, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said in its Economic Outlook, trimming its 2020 forecast from an estimate of 3 percent in September.

Offering meagre consolation, the Paris-based policy forum forecast growth would edge up to 3 percent in 2021, but only if a myriad of risks ranging from trade wars to an unexpectedly sharp Chinese slowdown is contained.

A bigger concern, however, is that governments are failing to get to grips with global challenges such as climate change, the digitalization of their economies and the crumbling of the multilateral order that emerged after the fall of Communism.

“It would be a policy mistake to consider these shifts as temporary factors that can be addressed with monetary or fiscal policy: they are structural,” OECD chief economist Laurence Boone wrote in the report.

Without clear policy direction on these issues, “uncertainty will continue to loom high, damaging growth prospects,” she added.

Among the major economies, US growth was forecast at 2.3 percent this year, trimmed from 2.4 percent in September as the fiscal impulse from a 2017 tax cut waned and amid weakness among US trading partners.

With the world’s biggest economy seen growing 2 percent in 2020 and 2021, the OECD said further interest rate cuts would be warranted only if growth turned weaker.

China, which is not an OECD member but is tracked by it, was forecast to grow marginally faster in 2019 than had been expected in September, with growth of 6.2 percent rather than 6.1 percent.

However, the OECD said that China would keep losing momentum, with growth of 5.7 percent expected in 2020 and 5.5 percent in 2021 in the face of trade tensions and a gradual rebalancing of activity away from exports to the domestic economy.

In the euro area, growth was seen at 1.2 percent in 2019 and 1.1 percent in 2020, up both years by 0.1 percentage point on the September forecast. It is seen at 1.2 percent in 2021.

The OECD warned that the relaunch of bond buying at the European Central Bank would have a limited impact if euro area countries did not boost investment.

The outlook for Britain improved marginally from September as the prospect of a no-deal exit from the EU recedes.

British growth was upgraded to 1.2 percent this year from 1 percent previously and was seen at 1 percent in 2020.

Topics: OECD Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development

