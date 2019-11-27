You are here

DiplomaticQuarter: Kazakh ambassador, Saudi Shoura Council speaker review bilateral ties

Shoura Council Speaker Dr. Abdullah Al-Asheikh meets Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Berik Aryn in Riyadh. (SPA)
Arab News

RIYADH: Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Berik Aryn met with Shoura Council Speaker Dr. Abdullah Al-Asheikh at the council’s headquarters in Riyadh.

The Saudi Press Agency reported that they discussed increasing cooperation, issues of common concern to both countries, and ways to enhance bilateral ties in various fields, especially relations between the Shoura Council and Kazakhstan’s Parliament.

They also discussed activating the Saudi-Kazakh Parliamentary Friendship Committee to enhance parliamentary cooperation and joint work between the two countries.

Earlier this year, Aryn met with Dr. Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, secretary-general of the Muslim World League. They discussed issues of common interest.

Aryn’s predecessor Bakhit Batyrshayev said last December: “Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia are strategic partners, and have many common features and interests.”

He added: “We’re proud of our strong, enduring partnership, and pledge to continue our work to further strengthen it.”

Topics: Kazakhstan

Historic mud palace still takes pride of place in Najran region

SPA

Historic mud palace still takes pride of place in Najran region

NAJRAN: The fast-growing Saudi city of Najran still retains its cultural traditions and rich heritage through its famed shrubberies and historic mud houses on the edges of its famous valley.

Al-Aan Palace, with its unique style of construction and ornate white edges, remains one of the most splendid architectural gems in the region.

The spectacular structure was built of mud in 1688 and sits on top of Al-Aan mountain, guarding the old city. The palace was named after its village location and includes observation towers, main gates, and a fence rising up to seven meters.

Al-Aan Palace overlooks the famous Wadi Najran, historical Raoum tower and mountain, as well as a number of attractive villages and palm plantations. 

Encouraged by the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) and Najran provincial authorities, local residents take pride in preserving the old buildings and mud castles and houses, which in turn helps to support the region’s tourism economy.

Saleh Mohammed Al-Marih, director general of the SCTH in Najran, said that Al-Aan Palace was one of the most prominent visitor destinations in the region, and noted that the building had undergone a major revamp by its owners as part of a national initiative to restore historical properties.

Topics: Najran Al-Aan Palace Al-Aan Mountain Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH)

