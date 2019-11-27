DiplomaticQuarter: Kazakh ambassador, Saudi Shoura Council speaker review bilateral ties

RIYADH: Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Berik Aryn met with Shoura Council Speaker Dr. Abdullah Al-Asheikh at the council’s headquarters in Riyadh.

The Saudi Press Agency reported that they discussed increasing cooperation, issues of common concern to both countries, and ways to enhance bilateral ties in various fields, especially relations between the Shoura Council and Kazakhstan’s Parliament.

They also discussed activating the Saudi-Kazakh Parliamentary Friendship Committee to enhance parliamentary cooperation and joint work between the two countries.

Earlier this year, Aryn met with Dr. Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, secretary-general of the Muslim World League. They discussed issues of common interest.

Aryn’s predecessor Bakhit Batyrshayev said last December: “Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia are strategic partners, and have many common features and interests.”

He added: “We’re proud of our strong, enduring partnership, and pledge to continue our work to further strengthen it.”