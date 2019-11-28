You are here

DJ Khaled’s favorite Arab dish? Social media superstar cooks up a birthday storm

The king of Snapchat DJ Khaled took to another social media platform, Instagram, this week to celebrate his birthday with a hefty dish. (AFP)
DUBAI: The king of Snapchat DJ Khaled took to another social media platform, Instagram, this week to celebrate his birthday with a hefty dish of maqluba.

The rice-based dish, which translates to mean upside down, is a traditional Syrian, Iraqi, Palestinian, Saudi and Jordanian dish served across the Middle East — it is especially popular in the Gulf.

“Special edition Yard man/Arab man Tuesday alert featuring my favorite dish, maqluba,” US-Palestinian DJ Khaled captioned a video on Instagram.

In it he can be seen tipping a pot of the tasty dish onto a wooden board, while saying, “It’s my birthday today… I’m going to give you some of my favorite Arabic dishes… first off, my favorite Arabic dish is called maqluba — big up all the Middle Easterners out there if you know about maqluba.”

The rice, meat and vegetable dish looked positively delicious.

US-Syrian DJ Tala Samman to kick off Lana Del Rey’s Abu Dhabi F1 concert

Samman scored the enviable gig and will take to the stage in Abu Dhabi. (Supplied)
DUBAI: Dubai-based DJ and influencer Tala Samman will entertain the crowd before crooner Lana Del Rey hits the stage at the Yasalam After-Race Concerts at the F1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend.

The US-Syrian DJ took to Instagram with the announcement on Wednesday, saying she would take to the stage on Saturday.

The Chicago-born fashion star, who is originally Syrian, is a popular fashion and beauty blogger, with more than 119,000 followers on her Instagram account, @myfashdiary.

Samman, who regularly plays on the DJ circuit at fashion events and opening parties in Dubai, scored the enviable gig and will take to the stage in Abu Dhabi before Lana Del Rey brings her unique brand of highly-stylized, romantic and energized song writing to the UAE capital for the very first time.

Rey’s sophomore release, 2014’s “Ultraviolence” launched the global hit single West Coast and earned her two Grammy nominations. Fans can expect the singer’s show at du Arena to feature a mix of hits and tracks from her latest album, released this August.

Atlanta rappers Future and Gucci Mane will headline the Yasalam After-Race Concert on Friday, Nov. 29. The artists will join DJ Marshmello, who is playing on Nov. 28, Rey on Nov. 30 and rock legends The Killers, who are closing out the weekend on Dec. 1.

Topics: Abu Dhbai Grand Prix Tala Samman lana del rey Yasalam After-Race Concerts

