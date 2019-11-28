DJ Khaled’s favorite Arab dish? Social media superstar cooks up a birthday storm

US-Syrian DJ Tala Samman to kick off Lana Del Rey’s Abu Dhabi F1 concert

DUBAI: Dubai-based DJ and influencer Tala Samman will entertain the crowd before crooner Lana Del Rey hits the stage at the Yasalam After-Race Concerts at the F1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend.

The US-Syrian DJ took to Instagram with the announcement on Wednesday, saying she would take to the stage on Saturday.

The Chicago-born fashion star, who is originally Syrian, is a popular fashion and beauty blogger, with more than 119,000 followers on her Instagram account, @myfashdiary.

Samman, who regularly plays on the DJ circuit at fashion events and opening parties in Dubai, scored the enviable gig and will take to the stage in Abu Dhabi before Lana Del Rey brings her unique brand of highly-stylized, romantic and energized song writing to the UAE capital for the very first time.

Rey’s sophomore release, 2014’s “Ultraviolence” launched the global hit single West Coast and earned her two Grammy nominations. Fans can expect the singer’s show at du Arena to feature a mix of hits and tracks from her latest album, released this August.

Atlanta rappers Future and Gucci Mane will headline the Yasalam After-Race Concert on Friday, Nov. 29. The artists will join DJ Marshmello, who is playing on Nov. 28, Rey on Nov. 30 and rock legends The Killers, who are closing out the weekend on Dec. 1.