Pakistani FM, Saudi envoy discuss regional issues

Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Saeed Al Malki met with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad on Wednesday. (Photo Courtesy of Pakistan Foreign Office)
Updated 28 November 2019
Arab News Pakistan

  • Ambassador Nawaf discussed bilateral ties with FM Qureshi
  • Earlier this week, Prince Sultan bin Salman Al-Saud visited Islamabad
ISLAMABAD: Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Saeed Al Malki met with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad on Wednesday to discuss regional issues of mutual interest, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy good relations and have established long-term programs of strategic cooperation over the past few decades.

Earlier this week, Saudi Prince Sultan bin Salman Al-Saud visited Islamabad and met with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Saudi prince’s visit was related to his charity projects in Pakistan, for which the prime minister expressed his appreciation, underscoring the uniqueness of Pakistani-Saudi ties, the PM’s office said in a statement after the meeting on Tuesday.  

Updated 27 November 2019
AP

  • Taliban chief Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar met with Iran’s foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif
  • Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen confirmed the meeting in a social media post
TEHRAN, Iran: Iran’s state TV says a delegation of the Taliban visited Tehran and discussed efforts to bring a negotiated end to Afghanistan’s 18-year war.
Wednesday’s report said Taliban politburo chief Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar met with Iran’s foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif. It said they discussed Tehran’s readiness to help facilitate the intra-Afghan dialogue.
Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen tweeted that the meeting took place on Tuesday.
While rare, these are not the first talks between the Taliban and Iranian officials.
U.S.-Taliban peace talks collapsed in September. In the following weeks, a Taliban delegation traveled to Russia, China, Iran, and Pakistan.
Last Tuesday, the Taliban freed an American and an Australian held hostage since 2016 in exchange for three top Taliban figures. The insurgent group said the swap could help rekindle peace negotiations.  

