Iran, Syria situation and Russian election meddling discussed during Pompeo-Lavrov meeting

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo holds press conference with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Washington. (Reuters)
AP

WASHINGTON: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held wide-ranging talks with Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday, which included disputes over arms control agreements, Ukraine, Syria and Venezuela as well as allegations of foreign interference in American elections.

Counter-terroism, narcotics and the situation in Afghanistan were also discussed during the meeting between the two.

Iran's nuclear deal also came up, with Lavrov saying in the post-meeting press conference that Russia would do everything in its power to maintain Iran's nuclear deal, adding he wanted to maintain safety of navigation in the Arabian Gulf.

Lavrov also said that Palestinian-Israel peace efforts appeared to be stalling and were now in "critical condition."

Pompeo was keen to stress that any foreign interference in American elections was “unacceptable" and warned Russia and others that the Trump administration will protect the integrity of the vote.

Before meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House, Lavrov repeated Russian denials of interference in the 2016 presidential election. He said the conclusion by the US intelligence community that Russia intervened in favor of Trump was “baseless.”

Lavrov's visit to Washington, his first since May 2017, was overshadowed by the introduction of Ukraine-related impeachment articles by the House and Trump's complaints about an internal Justice Department watchdog's finding that the FBI was justified in opening an investigation into ties between Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and Russia.

The two matters threatened to dwarf the diplomacy, which both sides had hoped could lead to an improvement in relations between Washington and Moscow. Lavrov and Pompeo noted cooperation in counterterrorism and anti-narcotics efforts that has continued despite the tensions and expressed hope that shared goals for North Korea and Iran could be realized.

 

Afghan father’s perilous motorbike school run to realize daughter’s medical dream

Rehmat Mehsud Bannu

  • Devoted dad overcomes strict traditions on female roles in hope of seeing girl become town’s first female doctor
PAKISTAN: Devoted Afghan dad Mia Khan has been hailed for going the extra mile to help his daughter achieve her dream of becoming a doctor.

Every day, the daily wage laborer, from Sharan city in Afghanistan’s eastern Paktika province, travels 12 km on his motorcycle to take Rozai to school.

And when classes end, he is there for the long and hazardous journey home through tough borderland terrain.

“You know, we don’t have any female doctors in our town. It is my ultimate wish to see my daughter as its first female doctor. I want her to serve humanity,” Khan told Arab News.

Paktika shares a 300 km border with Pakistan’s newly merged tribal districts of North and South Waziristan and parts of Balochistan province, where powerful patriarchal norms still dictate most women’s lives.

But Rozai and her father are determined to buck the trend through her tuition at Nooranya School, a community educational institution built by the Swedish Committee for Afghanistan.

Rozai told Arab News: “We have to travel a long distance and I would like for a school to be established closer to our home. We are often tired (from our journey) when we arrive at school and sometimes, we are late.”

Saif-ur-Rehman Shahab, a representative of the Swedish Committee for Afghanistan, told Arab News that Khan, who has for years taken his children to school on a motorcycle, deserved all the plaudits he could get. Khan has two sons and seven daughters.

“Khan gets his children, specifically his daughter Rozai, educated in a very challenging situation. We have deteriorating security and poor awareness about girls’ education here. Khan is facing acute financial challenges working as a daily wage laborer. I deeply appreciate him for facing all these challenges boldly to educate his daughter,” Shahab said.

Hikmat Safi, an adviser to Afghanistan’s chief executive, said Khan’s passion was an inspiration to others. “Amid brewing insecurity coupled with cultural limitations, this is a really positive change when people like Khan come out to educate their children, primarily daughters.”

Nooranya School has 220 female students and is one of hundreds of community-based classes and schools, predominantly attended by girls, set up by the committee in various parts of Paktika province.

