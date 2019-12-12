You are here

Erdogan’s former allies to challenge AKP’s rule in Turkey

Former Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu’s new party is widely expected to take supporters away from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP). (Reuters)
MENEKSE TOKYAY

  • Ahmet Davutoglu served as prime minister and chairman of the AKP from 2014 to 2016 before falling out with Erdogan
  • Insiders expect the new party to be called Gelecek Partisi (Future Party) and to use a cinar (plane) tree as its logo.
ANKARA: Turkey’s former Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu filed an official application with the Interior Ministry to legally establish his new yet-to-be-named political party on Thursday. A launch meeting was scheduled to be held Friday in Ankara, at which further details will be revealed.

Arab News has learned that insiders expect the party to be called Gelecek Partisi (Future Party) and to use a cinar (plane) tree as its logo. The tree, a senior official from the new party told Arab News, is a symbol of the ancient culture of Anatolia, and represents the party’s desire to reach out to all segments of Turkish society.

Davutoglu’s party is widely expected to take supporters away from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), with several of its founding members themselves former AKP lawmakers. But its council also includes hijab-wearing females, Alevites, Roma, Kurds, and Caucasians. The party will also include an ex-deputy from the pro-Kurdish HDP.

One of the most-prominent members of the new party is Nihal Olcok, the ex-wife of Erdogan’s public relations adviser Erol Olcok, who made headlines recently for her harsh criticism of the country’s political management.

A senior official within Davutoglu’s new party recently claimed that a team of AKP-affiliated officials assigned by Erdogan visited Davutoglu last Thursday in a last-ditch attempt to convince him not to launch his party. Davutoglu rejected the offer and two days later Erdogan accused the party leader and former Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan — who is expected to launch his own party very soon — of fraud in connection with the state-run Halkbank, which was accused by US prosecutors of being part of a scheme to help Iran evade US sanctions.

Istanbul Sehir University, founded by Davutoglu, had its assets frozen recently by Halkbank when the university was struggling to repay the loan it took from the bank. The University has 7,000 students, many from Saudi Arabia and the Gulf.

Davutoglu issued a written response to Erdogan’s accusations, calling on the president to establish a parliamentary commission to examine the assets of the president and his team, as well as of their relatives.

Davutoglu served as prime minister and chairman of the AKP from 2014 to 2016 before falling out with Erdogan. He resigned from the AKP on September 13, claiming that the party was unable to solve the country’s urgent problems and accusing them of restricting basic liberties, including freedom of speech.

Babacan is reportedly also planning to launch his own breakaway party — which is expected to be of a much more technocratic nature — before the end of the year, but his announcement could be delayed until January 5, because of legal procedures.

In a television interview last month, Babacan cautioned against one-man rule and said Turkey was passing through a “dark tunnel,” and witnessing a range of human-rights violations.

“Our party aims to create a stance that various parts of society agree on,” he also said. “It’s the design of a new Turkey that is realistic and can be put into practice.”

Researcher revives Egyptian villages and their foods

MOHAMED SHAMAA

Researcher revives Egyptian villages and their foods

  • Ghazali decided to collect signature dishes and drinks from each governorate through his many travels around Egypt
CAIRO: Usama Ghazali is a young environmental researcher who focuses on Red Sea nature reserves. He has a passion for Egyptian culture and heritage as well as handcrafts which are threatened by extinction. 

Ghazali decided to collect signature dishes and drinks from each governorate through his many travels around Egypt. He then shared a map marking over 100 assortments of foods from various locations in Egypt on his Facebook page.

Among the most prominent are madoos, mafroka and aseeda. His project brought certain dishes into the spotlight, as some were not known in the capital, Cairo, despite being staple foods in other parts of the country.

Ghazali travels monthly, each month checking out a new place in Egypt where he discovers more about the heritage of the area.

“There are various kinds of foods that are found in more than one place, but their names differ from one place to another,” Ghazali said. “Among them is al-mudaydah which is known to the people of Upper Egypt but is also present in Nuba under the name al-mudayd.”

Ghazali referred to his idea as an individual effort except for the details which requires the cooperation of research institutions on heritage for scientific documentation. 

He sees his work as significant in order to record and preserve Egyptian culture and as an invite to start a cultural awareness campaign where he is not the only one involved. Prior to this most recent work, Ghazali drew up a plan to advertise traditional handmade crafts.

“During the past months, I opened a temporary museum for folklore and craftsmanship,” he said.

The museum showcases works from Siwa, Sinai, Shalateen, Nubia, Upper Egypt, the countryside and oases. It is divided into four parts covering 250 meters. In its first part he shares the history of weaving and its evolvement in these areas. The second is dedicated to pottery, the third to copper art and the fourth to palm fronds. The museum features identification boards for each of the pieces shown to help walk the visitor through the history of these products and their usage in different parts of Egypt.

Ghazali also included 16 pieces of women’s wear that have resisted the wave of globalization and modernization which have hit Cairo. He labeled this part the “Map of Heritage Clothing in Egypt Still in Use.”

He included pieces which are only used in certain areas in Egypt and others which are only worn during special occasions.

