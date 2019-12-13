Where We Are Going Today: Khurafa Studios

Khurafa Studios is taking denim jacket aesthetics to another level. The jackets are often described as a must-have item in your closet, regardless of your gender, as any boring outfit can be leveled up with one.

Khurafa Studios are going even further by creating unique jackets. Its jackets can be customized to your liking.

The design, size, and the type of art you want on the back can all be tailored exactly to your liking so that you have a piece of clothing that is unique and an instant favorite.

Some of their more popular designs include nostalgic anime characters and quotes in Arabic.

The price is fairly reasonable, and the employees are extremely helpful. Khurafa Studios has spread its wings internationally and on their Instagram page @KhurafaStudios people from all over the world share pictures and videos of their own unique jackets.