You are here

  • Home
  • Where We Are Going Today: Khurafa Studios

Where We Are Going Today: Khurafa Studios

Short Url

https://arab.news/nhshz

Updated 13 December 2019
AMEERA ABID

Where We Are Going Today: Khurafa Studios

Updated 13 December 2019
AMEERA ABID

Khurafa Studios is taking denim jacket aesthetics to another level. The jackets are often described as a must-have item in your closet, regardless of your gender, as any boring outfit can be leveled up with one.

Khurafa Studios are going even further by creating unique jackets. Its jackets can be customized to your liking.

The design, size, and the type of art you want on the back can all be tailored exactly to your liking so that you have a piece of clothing that is unique and an instant favorite.

Some of their more popular designs include nostalgic anime characters and quotes in Arabic.

The price is fairly reasonable, and the employees are extremely helpful. Khurafa Studios has spread its wings internationally and on their Instagram page @KhurafaStudios people from all over the world share pictures and videos of their own unique jackets.

Topics: Khurafa Studios denim fashion

Related

Food & Health
Where We Are Going Today: Knead
Lifestyle
Where We Are Going Today: Rima Center

DJ Khaled nabs spot on Forbes’ ranking of highest-paid music stars

DJ Khaled is the only artist of Arabic descent to make the annual list. AFP
Updated 14 December 2019
Arab News

DJ Khaled nabs spot on Forbes’ ranking of highest-paid music stars

  • Forbes released its annual list of top-earning music stars of the year
  • US-Palestinian producer DJ Khaled is among the world’s top-earning musicians of 2019
Updated 14 December 2019
Arab News

DUBAI: US-Palestinian producer DJ Khaled is among the world’s top-earning musicians of 2019, according to the annual Forbes list of the year’s 40 highest-paid musical artists. 

The “I’m the One” hitmaker earned $40 million this year, landing the 29th spot, alongside The Weeknd and Marshmello who he is tied with. 

The US-based DJ and producer, who was born Khaled Mohamed Khaled to Palestinian immigrants, is the only artist of Arab descent to make the list. In addition to his music, DJ Khaled’s take-home reflects other lucrative ventures such as acting and writing. 

He was cast to voice one of the characters in “Spies in Disguise,” set to launch later this month. He will also appear in the film “Bad Boys for Life.”

Additionally, in 2016, the mogul published a book entitled “The Keys,” that delves into his lessons for success. 

Topping the list was Taylor Swift, who collected $185 million in the past year. She’s followed by Kanye West, who raked in $150 million and Ed Sheeran, who rounds out the top three with an earning of $110 million. 

Check out the full list here.

Topics: DJ Khaled

Latest updates

Different strokes: Saudi artist draws the line at cosmetic waste
LA Italian eatery Amadeo delights the palate in Riyadh Season pop-up
21,39 Jeddah Arts initiative to open next month
Ahlam Al-Nasr: Daesh poet of poison
Six winners in Riyadh falcon beauty contest swoop on $800,000 prize

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.