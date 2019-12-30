You are here

SAGIA announces new JV in renewable energy sector

Hosted at SAGIA's Riyadh headquarters, the signatories, Al-Rushaid Group and the French-based Optimum Tracker, solidified their new partnership at a signing ceremony witnessed by Ibrahim Al-Omar, governor of SAGIA, attending under Invest Saudi.
Updated 30 December 2019
Arab News

SAGIA announces new JV in renewable energy sector

Updated 30 December 2019
Arab News

The General Investment Authority (SAGIA) has announced the signing of a new joint venture agreement in the Kingdom’s emerging renewable energy sector.
Hosted at SAGIA’s Riyadh headquarters, the signatories, Al-Rushaid Group and the French-based Optimum Tracker, solidified their new partnership at a signing ceremony witnessed by Ibrahim Al-Omar, governor of SAGIA, attending under Invest Saudi.
The new legal entity created by the two companies will combine their expertise into a Saudi-registered company providing design and engineering services in the field of solar energy, with a focus on the manufacturing of mounting system structures for solar PV panels. Beginning the joint venture with an initial investment of SR200 million ($53.3 million), Al-Rushaid and Optimum Tracker will base their main operations in the Kingdom’s Eastern Province and target a gradual capacity to no less than 150 megawatts. The plant constructed under the deal plans to export at least 30 percent of its products to countries across the region and create 1,000 direct jobs.
SAGIA governor Al-Omar said: “We are very pleased to welcome Optimum Tracker to Saudi Arabia and facilitate their new partnership with leading Saudi innovator Al-Rushaid Group, as we build the future of the renewable energy sector in the Kingdom.”

NUMBER

SR200m - is the initial investment in the new Saudi-registered company, which will provide design and engineering capabilities in the field of solar energy.

Sheikh Rasheed A. Al-Rushaid, vice chairman and president of Al-Rushaid Group, said: “We’re proud and extremely excited to be working side by side with a successful, rapidly growing company like Optimum Tracker, as we work toward localizing an important component of solar plants in Saudi Arabia in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”
Madyan Michotte De Welle, CEO and co-founder of Optimum Tracker, said: “Optimum Tracker is proud to sign a JV agreement with a company such as Al-Rushaid Group, which truly represents Saudi Arabia’s industrial potential, capacity and expertise. The agreement could not have happened without the support of SAGIA.”
The agreement builds on the positive momentum that Saudi Arabia has seen this year in terms of inward investment. According to Invest Saudi’s Fall 2019 Investment Highlights report, more than 250 overseas businesses were granted investor licenses in Q3 2019, marking a 30 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

Piaget partners with Winter at Tantora festival

The partnership agreement was signed by RCU CEO Amr Al-Madani and Chabi Nouri, chief executive of Piaget, at one of Piaget’s flagship stores in the French capital.
Updated 30 December 2019
Arab News

Piaget partners with Winter at Tantora festival

Updated 30 December 2019
Arab News

The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) has announced a partnership with the Swiss luxury watchmaker and jeweler Piaget for Winter at Tantora, a festival in AlUla.
AlUla is a cultural and historical destination, home to Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site.
The partnership agreement was signed by RCU CEO Amr Al-Madani and Chabi Nouri, chief executive of Piaget, at one of Piaget’s flagship stores in the French capital. The long-term partnership is committed to benefiting the AlUla community and continues to build Piaget’s legacy in Saudi Arabia, a statement said.
One of the partnership initiatives will be a watch and jewelry auction by Piaget with proceeds being used to finance academic scholarships for local students in AlUla.
Al-Madani said: “The agreement with Piaget is the latest example of the excitement and interest shown by world-class luxury brands to partner with what AlUla has to offer. Piaget shares the same values as the RCU and is a wonderful partner for the Winter at Tantora festival that welcomes a highly international and sophisticated audience.
“We look forward to growing our partnership with Piaget in the future to further reinforce our close relationship with the Swiss watch and jewelry maison.”
Nouri added: “We are extremely proud of this partnership that we will build throughout the coming years. Culture and art are at the heart of building bridges between people and countries.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Royal Commission for AlUla and Piaget set to create unique luxury experiences for many years to come.

• A watch and jewelry auction to be held to support academic scholarships for the youth of AlUla.

• Both organizations share the same values and spirit of bringing people, art and culture together.

“The development of AlUla and the Winter at Tantora festival reflects this vision and approach. We share, at Piaget, similar values and a spirit to bring people, art and culture together, while building on our strong heritage and craftsmanship.
“Through our partnership with the RCU, we are continuing Piaget’s history and heritage in the Kingdom. Saudi Arabia welcomed Piaget during the 1960s as one of the first watchmaker-jewelers to establish itself with its daring and unconventional creations. The Winter at Tantora festival reflects the ‘Sunny Side of Life,’ the art of extraordinary living and sharing joyful moments that are so dear to Piaget’s philosophy.”
Piaget was one of the first watch and jewelry maisons present in Saudi Arabia. Each luxury watch and jewelry creation is designed and created like a work of art. “AlUla is becoming a place of culture and arts and Piaget will celebrate its commitment to the transmission of a shared heritage,” a statement said.
This milestone is part of RCU’s overall strategic planning to ensure that AlUla attracts more partners, developers and investors to join the commission on its journey of transforming the city into a thriving destination for visitors from around the world.

