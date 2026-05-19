Indonesia, Malaysia demand release of Gaza-bound flotilla activists detained by Israel 

JAKARTA: Indonesia and Malaysia on Tuesday demanded that Israel immediately release their nationals, after Israeli forces intercepted vessels from the Global Sumud Flotilla and detained dozens of foreign activists carrying aid for Gaza.

The GSF mission, which comprised more than 50 boats and involved representatives from 45 countries, carried nearly 500 participants, including nine Indonesians and 29 Malaysians.

The flotilla coalition left Turkiye last week and was on the “final leg” of their planned journey to break Israel’s illegal siege of Gaza when they were surrounded by Israeli forces in international waters off the coast of Cyprus.

Indonesia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Tuesday that five citizens were among those detained by Israeli forces, while four other Indonesians are in two of the remaining 10 boats still sailing toward Gaza.

“The situation on the ground remains highly dynamic. The four Indonesian citizens still sailing remain vulnerable and could be intercepted or detained by the Israeli military at any time,” ministry spokesperson Yvonne Mewengkang said in a video statement.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs urges the Israeli government to immediately release all detained ships and crew members of international humanitarian missions and to ensure the continued distribution of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people in accordance with international humanitarian law.”

The boats were about 250 nautical miles, or 463 km, from the coast of Gaza when they were intercepted, organizers said.

Various footage, circulated widely online, showed the Israeli military approaching in speedboats and boarding the vessels in broad daylight on Monday.

At least 41 boats have been intercepted and 337 participants kidnapped, according to GSF’s live tracker.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said in a social media statement on Tuesday that he was working with other countries “to ensure that all activists detained by the Zionist regime” are immediately released.

He described Israel as a “barbaric Zionist regime” in an initial statement issued on Monday, following the capture of 16 Malaysian activists who took part in the GSF mission.

“This evil regime’s brazen action against this humanitarian aid mission not only violates human rights and international law, but also shows the greed of the Zionist regime in closing access for aid, suppressing the voice of humanity and oppressing anyone who rises up to defend and defend the Palestinian people,” Ibrahim said.

“The world cannot continue to submit to tyranny and corruption. The oppression of Palestinians and those who mobilize and bring humanitarian aid must stop immediately, and Israel must face justice and accountability!”

Israeli forces have also detained a number of activists from other Asian countries, including South Korean national Kim Dong-hyeon, Sri Lankan citizen Sameera Mehboobdeen and Tieu Nguyen Bao Ngoc from Vietnam, according to reports.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono also issued a joint statement with his counterparts from Turkiye, Bangladesh, Brazil, Colombia, Jordan, Libya, the Maldives, Pakistan and Spain on Tuesday condemning “the continuation of hostile acts” targeting civilian vessels and humanitarian activists.

“Such assaults, including attacks against the vessels and the arbitrary detention of activists, constitute blatant violations of international law and international humanitarian law,” the statement read.

“The Ministers express serious concern regarding the safety and security of the civilian participants of the flotilla and call for the immediate release of all detained activists, as well as for full respect for their rights and dignity.”

Last month, Israeli forces intercepted more than 20 boats from a flotilla near the southern Greek island of Crete and detained about 175 activists.

The GSF’s recent efforts to reach Gaza follows previous attempts to do so last year, which drew global attention after Israeli forces intercepted the boats off the coasts of Egypt and Palestinian territory. The crew members then included young Swedish activist Greta Thunberg. The crew were arrested and later expelled by Israeli forces.

The flotilla’s latest attempt comes as humanitarian needs in Gaza remained “overwhelming,” the UN said, as about 1.8 million of Gaza’s 2 million population have been displaced and are dependent on aid, amid continuing attacks from Israeli forces and mounting public health risks.