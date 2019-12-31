You are here

  • Home
  • Taliban deny reports of truce in Afghanistan

Taliban deny reports of truce in Afghanistan

The Taliban on Monday denied media reports that its leadership was to announce a short cease-fire, a key US demand for resuming peace talks. (Reuters/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/22btw

Updated 20 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin

Taliban deny reports of truce in Afghanistan

  • A cease-fire is a key US demand for resuming peace talks
Updated 20 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: The Taliban on Monday denied media reports that its leadership was to announce a short cease-fire, a key US demand for resuming peace talks.

On Sunday, various international media outlets cited unnamed Taliban sources as saying the group’s leadership, after days of consultation, had agreed to a one-week truce.

Taliban spokesmen Suhail Shaheen and Zabihullah Mujahid refuted the reports. Mujahid described the reports as “false,” saying the Taliban “has no intention” of implementing a truce.

“The Americans have asked for a reduction in fighting and operations,” he said, adding that consultations about this within the Taliban are ongoing. He said no decision has yet been made, and rejected reports of a rift within the group’s ranks.

Shaheen, who has been involved in various rounds of talks with US diplomats in Qatar, said: “Some media, on the basis of rumors, publish their reports which are void of truth. Of course, if there’s anything we definitely will share it with our people and press. Media should refrain from publishing unconfirmed reports.”

US President Donald Trump called off talks with the Taliban in September following an attack by the group that killed an American soldier in Kabul.

But on a surprise visit to Afghanistan in late November, he ordered a resumption of talks but demanded a cease-fire as a precondition. American diplomats and Taliban delegates resumed negotiations in Qatar.

But after a major attack by the group on the US military’s main airfield in Bagram in early December, Washington’s special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation announced a pause in the talks for Taliban representatives to consult with their leaders about the truce.

HIGHLIGHTS

• US President Donald Trump called off talks with the Taliban in September following an attack by the group that killed an American soldier in Kabul.

• It is unclear when the talks will resume and how Taliban leaders will respond.

It is unclear when the talks will resume and how Taliban leaders will respond.

The group has in the past insisted that it would announce a cease-fire after a peace agreement with the US, which would give a timetable for the departure of foreign troops.

The Afghan government has also demanded a cease-fire but is not involved in the talks due to objections by the Taliban.

Waheed Omer, adviser to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, said the government was not aware of any truce plans by the Taliban.

“We’ve clearly communicated our stance. A cease-fire is a precondition for us. It’s upon the Taliban to make up their minds. We can’t comment on speculation and rumors,” Omer said on Sunday.

Topics: Taliban Kabul Truce Afghan Peace Talks

Related

World
Taliban attack Afghan forces in country’s north, killing 14

Rohingya refugees facing winter sickness crisis in Bangladesh refugee camps: Health officials

Updated 5 min 17 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON

Rohingya refugees facing winter sickness crisis in Bangladesh refugee camps: Health officials

  • Children, elderly worst hit as cold spell sees rise in pneumonia, diarrhea cases at Cox’s Bazar
Updated 5 min 17 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Health officials have warned of a winter sickness crisis among Rohingya refugees living in makeshift tents at camps in Bangladesh.

The cold weather currently gripping the country has increased the suffering for tens of thousands of the ethnic group’s people trapped in camps at Cox’s Bazar, with children and the elderly worst affected.

“As winter is getting heavier on the refugees in the camps, we have noticed an increase of pneumonia and diarrhea patients, and children are the most vulnerable of these cases,” Dr. Abdul Matin, civil surgeon in Cox’s Bazar, told Arab News.

“We are on alert to provide the best treatment to the refugees. Some of our hospitals and health centers are providing round-the-clock services for them.”

Matin, the highest-ranking health sector governmental official in the district, said doctors and medical officers at the state-run Ukhia General Hospital were on standby to provide maximum health care support to Rohingya patients.

To help prevent cholera from spreading among refugees, the Bangladesh government, with assistance from UNICEF (the UN Children’s Fund), was running an oral cholera vaccination program in 34 camps, with phase one due to end on Dec. 31, he added.

Matin pointed out that to protect children from pneumonia and other respiratory diseases, the government was also running an immunization program against acute respiratory infections.

FASTFACT

More than half of 1m Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh aged under 18.

“My six-year-old daughter has been suffering from diarrhea for the past three days. She can’t eat anything now, and whatever she eats or drinks she can’t hold for long, and vomits,” Amena Khatun, 38, a refugee queuing with her daughter at a health center in the Kutupalang camp, told Arab News.

Another Rohingya woman, Saleha Begum, 24, was waiting see a doctor with her three-year-old son at a center run by the BRAC health organization. “Little Arman (her son) hasn’t slept for the past two nights. He is suffering from serious respiratory problems. I don’t know what happened
to him,” she said.

To combat the ongoing cold spell, health bodies have been running 129 medical posts at Cox’s Bazar refugee camps and 32 primary health care centers providing 24/7 services, said Louise Donovan, UNHCR (UN High Commissioner for Refugees) spokeswoman at Cox’s Bazar.

“UNHCR and partners have distributed winter assistance kits, which include blankets and sleeping mats, to over 86,000 households in order to help the refugees keep warm during the harsh weather. Further distributions are ongoing,” she added.

Bangladesh currently hosts more than 1 million Rohingya refugees, most of whom fled from Rakhine State in Myanmar following a military crackdown in August 2017.

According to UNICEF, more than half of the Rohingya population at Cox’s Bazar is under 18 years old.

Topics: Rohingya refugees Cox’s Bazar UNICEF

Related

World
Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi: No proof of ‘genocidal intent’ in Rohingya case
Special
World
Hague hearing offers ray of hope to Bangladesh’s Rohingya

Latest updates

Taliban deny reports of truce in Afghanistan
Rohingya refugees facing winter sickness crisis in Bangladesh refugee camps: Health officials
Startup of the Week: Saudi startup provides the right learning tools for children to think ‘Outside the Box’
Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr striker feted at Dubai Globe Soccer Awards
New service schedule for Saudi Arabia's Haramain railway

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.