Iraqi protester shot dead as anti-regime rallies continue

A supporter of Iraq's Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary force flashes victory signs during a protest outside the US embassy in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on January 1, 2020 to condemn the US air strikes that killed 25 Hashed fighters over the weekend. (AFP)
Updated 02 January 2020
AFP

  • Saadoun Al-Luhaybi, was shot in the head in a southwestern neighborhood of the Iraqi capital
BAGHDAD: An Iraqi activist was shot dead overnight in Baghdad, a police source told AFP on Thursday, as anti-government rallies carried on despite a separate day-long siege of the US embassy.
The activist, Saadoun Al-Luhaybi, was shot in the head in a southwestern neighborhood of the Iraqi capital, the police source said.
He had been taking part in youth-led demonstrations rocking Iraq since early October that have demanded the ouster of a governing class seen as corrupt, inept and beholden to Iran.
The protesters have occupied Baghdad’s iconic Tahrir Square, just across the river Tigris from the Green Zone, home to government offices, the United Nations headquarters and foreign embassies.
On Tuesday, an angry mob marched into the Green Zone and to the US embassy, outraged over American air strikes that killed fighters from the Hashed Al-Shaabi military force.
They besieged the embassy for just over 24 hours, leaving on Wednesday afternoon after an order from the Hashed.
The anti-government demonstrators who have been taking to the streets for months insist their movement is entirely unrelated to the crowds that besieged and vandalized the American mission.
“We’ve got nothing to do with that,” one demonstrator in the southern protest hotspot city of Diwaniyah told AFP.
Protesters still occupied the streets in the city, where they have shut down most government offices and schools.
They briefly allowed local government offices to reopen to let employees receive their salaries at the end of the year, an AFP correspondent said.
Violence also hit the southern city of Nasiriyah overnight, with two activists surviving separate attempts on their lives.
Around a dozen activists have died in targeted killings across the country, among the nearly 460 lives lost in protest-related violence over the past three months.
Demonstrators have warned that these killings, along with kidnappings and different forms of harassment, are an attempt to scare them into halting their movement.
“What happened in front of the US embassy was an attempt to draw people’s eyes away from the popular protests now in their fourth month,” said Ahmed Mohammad Ali, a student protester in Nasiriyah.
“We’re still here, protesting for change and hoping for victory,” he told AFP.

Carlos Ghosn breaks silence, says family 'played no role' in escape from Japan to Lebanon

Updated 54 min 58 sec ago
Arab News Japan

Carlos Ghosn breaks silence, says family 'played no role' in escape from Japan to Lebanon

  • The former Nissan chief says he alone arranged his departure from Japan
Updated 54 min 58 sec ago
Arab News Japan

BEIRUT: The family of former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn played no role in his escape from Japan, Ghosn said in a statement on Thursday, days after his abrupt arrival in Beirut from Tokyo, where he faces trial for alleged financial misconduct.

“There has been speculation in the media that my wife Carole, and other members of my family played a role in my departure from Japan. All such speculation is inaccurate and false,” said the statement.
“I alone arranged for my departure. My family had no role whatsoever,” it added.

Topics: Carlos Ghosn Lebanon Japan Nissan

