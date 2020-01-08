You are here

  • Home
  • Germany warns of ‘second Syria’ as EU hosts Libya’s Al-Sarraj

Germany warns of ‘second Syria’ as EU hosts Libya’s Al-Sarraj

1 / 3
Libya's UN-recognised Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj meets European Council President Charles Michel in Brussels, Belgium January 8, 2020. (Reuters)
2 / 3
From right, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell pose for a photo prior to a meeting to discuss the situation in Libya at the EEAS building in Brussels, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (AP)
3 / 3
Libyan Prime Minister Fayez Al-Sarraj (L), speaks with European Council President Charles Michel (R) and European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell (C) during their meeting at the Europa building in Brussels, on January 8, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8g9k5

Updated 28 sec ago
AFP

Germany warns of ‘second Syria’ as EU hosts Libya’s Al-Sarraj

  • As part of Europe’s accelerating diplomatic efforts, Italian PM Giuseppe Conte held talks with Haftar in Rome
  • Al-Sarraj also met EU Council President Charles Michel and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas
Updated 28 sec ago
AFP

BRUSSELS: EU leaders met the head of Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) on Wednesday as they scramble to contain the escalating crisis there, with Germany warning the country could deteriorate into a “second Syria.”
Fayez Al-Sarraj, whose beleaguered government is facing an offensive by rival forces who control the country’s east, met EU diplomatic chief Josep Borrell, who cautioned that Libya was facing a “watershed point.”
He also met EU Council President Charles Michel and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, who told reporters that “we want to prevent Libya from becoming the scene of a proxy war or Libya becoming a second Syria.”
Borrell’s and Maas’ warnings came after military strongman Khalifa Haftar’s forces — who have support from the UAE, Egypt and Russia — seized control of the coastal city of Sirte as part of his drive to take Tripoli and oust the GNA.
The EU pledged to “step up efforts toward a peaceful and political solution” in a statement released afterwards, hoping the so-called Berlin process — UN-sponsored talks planned for the German capital — can offer a way out.
Maas, who a day earlier took part in emergency talks on Libya with his French, British and Italian counterparts, said Sarraj had given his full support to the Berlin process and pledged to “push ahead with what is to be agreed there — both a cease-fire and an arms embargo with the neighboring states, but also above all the political process under the aegis of the United Nations.”
As part of Europe’s accelerating diplomatic efforts, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte held talks with Haftar in Rome.
No date has been fixed for the Berlin conference, but Maas suggested it could happen in the coming weeks.
Borrell, who on Tuesday condemned Turkey for “interference” in the Libya conflict, earlier in the day warned that the situation in Libya was becoming increasingly perilous.
Michel is due in Turkey this weekend for talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, while Borrell plans to meet other Libyan leaders including Haftar in search of a breakthrough.
Ankara says it has sent 35 Turkish troops who are carrying out training and coordination tasks to support the GNA, insisting they will not take part in any fighting.
Libya has been plunged into chaos since a 2011 NATO-backed uprising that killed longstanding dictator Muammar Qaddafi, and is now divided between the GNA and Haftar’s rival authorities based in the country’s east.
The EU is keen to stop the conflict spiralling out of control, fearing that terror groups such as Daesh could exploit the instability to launch attacks and concerned the turmoil could lead to more migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean.
Elsewhere, Libya was on the agenda as Russian President Vladimir Putin joined his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in calling for a cease-fire in Libya from midnight on Sunday as they met in Istanbul.

Topics: Libya Fayez Al-Sarraj EU

Related

Middle-East
Rival Libyan forces clash west of Sirte
Middle-East
35 Turkish soldiers sent to Libya so far, but won’t see combat: Erdogan

Israeli defense minister seeks ‘million’ settlers in West Bank

Updated 4 min 39 sec ago
AFP

Israeli defense minister seeks ‘million’ settlers in West Bank

  • Naftali Bennett draws much of his support from settlers
  • The UN and EU said that the settlements were illegal regardless of any remarks
Updated 4 min 39 sec ago
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel’s defense minister on Wednesday said he aimed to boost the number of Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank to one million within a decade, from around 400,000 at present.
Naftali Bennett, a hawk who draws much of his support from settlers, is leading his New Right party to elections in March.
He was speaking at a Jerusalem congress on Washington’s November policy shift stating that it no longer considers Israeli settlements illegal, alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US ambassador David Friedman
“Our aim is that within a decade a million Israeli citizens will live in Judaea and Samaria,” Bennett said, using the biblical term for the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
Friedman, who is also Jewish and a strong supporter of settlements, disputed the use of the term “occupied.”
“We are not occupiers in our homeland, we are not occupiers in our own land, we are not like the Belgians in the Congo,” he said.
Both men’s comments drew swift condemnation from the Palestinian Authority.
The PA foreign ministry described them as “racist” and “reflecting the Jewish colonial nature of the deal of the century” — a reference to US President Donald Trump’s so-far undisclosed peace plan.
The ministry added that Friedman and Bennett’s statements were “official confessions of their involvement in the crime of settlement and the confiscation of Palestinian land.”
On November 18, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States no longer considers Israeli settlements to be “inconsistent with international law.”
Previously US policy was based, at least in theory, on a legal opinion issued by the State Department in 1978 which said that establishing settlements in Palestinian territories captured a decade earlier by Israel went against international law.
The Fourth Geneva Convention on the laws of war explicitly forbids moving civilians into occupied territories.
The about-turn brought stiff international and Palestinian criticism.
The United Nations and European Union said the decision would not change the reality that the settlements were illegal, while the Arab League condemned Washington’s unilateral move.
More than 600,000 Israelis live in settlements in east Jerusalem and the West Bank, alongside more than three million Palestinians.
Israel seized control of the territories, seen as pivotal parts of any future Palestinian state, in the 1967 Six-Day War.
Shortly after taking up his post in November Bennett announced a plan to double the number of settlers in the flashpoint West Bank city of Hebron.

Topics: Israel West Bank

Related

Middle-East
Israel’s opposition seeks swift end to Netanyahu immunity bid

Latest updates

Germany warns of ‘second Syria’ as EU hosts Libya’s Al-Sarraj
Israeli defense minister seeks ‘million’ settlers in West Bank
‘I’ll go anywhere I can get a fair trial’ says fugitive former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn
13-time winner, ‘Mr Dakar’ Stephane Peterhansel wins stage 4 in AlUla as Carlos Sainz keeps the lead in Saudi Arabia
Trump: Iran 'appears to be standing down' after missile attacks

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.