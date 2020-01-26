You are here

Taylor Swift opens up about eating disorder

Taylor Swift has revealed she struggled with an eating disorder. (File/AFP)
DUBAI: US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has revealed she struggled with an eating disorder in a new documentary that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

“Miss Americana,” which is set to be released on Netflix on Jan. 31, sees Swift admit to fans that photographs and comments about her appearance triggered her eating disorder.

“I’m not in any way proud of it,” the singer said, adding that hurtful comments would “just trigger me to just starve a little bit.”

“Miss Americana” received a standing ovation after it premiered in Utah on Thursday night. Director Lana Wilson took to the stage to praise Swift, saying: “I think it’s really brave to see someone who is a role model for so many girls and women be really honest about that.”

Not Born Yesterday explains how we decide who we can trust and what we should believe — and argues that we’re pretty good at making these decisions. 

In this lively and provocative book, Hugo Mercier demonstrates how virtually all attempts at mass persuasion — whether by religious leaders, politicians, or advertisers — fail miserably, says a review on the Princeton University Press website. 

Drawing on recent findings from political science and other fields ranging from history to anthropology, Mercier shows that the narrative of widespread gullibility, in which a credulous public is easily misled by demagogues and charlatans, is simply wrong.

Why is mass persuasion so difficult? Mercier uses the latest findings from experimental psychology to show how each of us is endowed with sophisticated cognitive mechanisms of open vigilance. 

Computing a variety of cues, these mechanisms enable us to be on guard against harmful beliefs, while being open enough to change our minds when presented with the right evidence.

