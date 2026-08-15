KSrelief delivers food, medical aid in 3 countries

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s aid agency KSrelief has continued to distribute food baskets to people affected by floods in Paktia province, Afghanistan.

The organization distributed 40 food baskets, benefiting 280 people, as part of its food security and emergency program in central, eastern and southeastern Afghanistan.

In Yemen, KSrelief distributed 2,000 cartons of dates to families in need and people with disabilities in Marib governorate, benefiting 12,000 people.

In the last month, the KSrelief-backed project to operate a prosthetics and rehabilitation center in Hadramout governorate provided medical services to 705 Yemeni beneficiaries who had lost limbs.

In total, the project provided 2,318 services, including the manufacture and fitting of prosthetic limbs, rehabilitation, physical therapy and consultations.

In Gaza, the KSrelief-operated central kitchen distributed 24,500 hot meals to vulnerable groups in the central and southern Gaza Strip.

Since its establishment in May 2015, KSrelief has implemented 4,425 projects worth more than $8.5 billion in 113 countries in cooperation with 356 local, regional and international partners.

The agency’s programs cover food security, water, sanitation and hygiene, health, education, humanitarian and emergency relief coordination, logistics, nutrition, and emergency telecommunications.