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Five falcons from four European countries sold at Riyadh auction

Five falcons from four European countries sold at Riyadh auction
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The auction provides a trusted platform for elite falcons through fast-paced, live competitive bidding involving Saudi and international falconers, breeders and enthusiasts. (SPA)
Five falcons from four European countries sold at Riyadh auction
2 / 2
The auction provides a trusted platform for elite falcons through fast-paced, live competitive bidding involving Saudi and international falconers, breeders and enthusiasts. (SPA)
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Updated 15 August 2026 16:20
SPA
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Five falcons from four European countries sold at Riyadh auction

Five falcons from four European countries sold at Riyadh auction
  • The falcons came from breeding farms in Germany, Slovenia, Romania and Ireland
Updated 15 August 2026 16:20
SPA
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RIYADH: Five falcons were sold for a total of SR348,000 ($93,000) on the sixth night of this year’s International Falcon Breeders Auction, organized by the National Center for Falcons in Malham, north of Riyadh.

The auction, which brings together leading falcon breeding farms from around the world, will run through Aug. 25, attracting falconers and visitors interested in falconry heritage and culture.

The auction provides a trusted platform for elite falcons through fast-paced, live competitive bidding involving Saudi and international falconers, breeders and enthusiasts.

The falcons came from breeding farms in Germany, Slovenia, Romania and Ireland.

The event is being broadcast on television channels covering the auction and streamed live on the National Center for Falcons’ social media accounts.

The Saudi Falcons Club has introduced regulatory, legal and financial procedures at the auction to protect sellers and buyers, document transactions and ensure transparency.

Saudi Falcons Club spokesperson Waleed Al-Taweel said the process begins when the breeder and buyer agree on a price, followed by official procedures to verify the falcon’s details and complete the sale.

The classification committee checks the falcon’s category and measurements, while the legal committee documents the sale through both parties’ signatures. The finance section then processes payment from the buyer to the breeder.

The falcon is then fitted with a leg band and registered in the club’s racing system before the buyer receives an approved exit permit.

The auction provides a secure platform for breeding farms, falconers and buyers, allowing farms to showcase their falcons and participate in live competitive auctions.

Topics: Saudi International Falcon Breeders Auction Malham

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