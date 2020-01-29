You are here

  • Home
  • Gaps emerge between Britain and EU over Trump Middle East plan

Gaps emerge between Britain and EU over Trump Middle East plan

A demonstrator holds up a cane and a Palestinian flag during a protest against the US president Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan, in Jordan Valley in the Israeli-occupied West Bank Jan. 29, 2020. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bc8b3

Updated 29 January 2020
Reuters

Gaps emerge between Britain and EU over Trump Middle East plan

  • France welcomed that Trump administration was putting forward ideas to resolve the conflict
  • But Britain offered no words of caution
Updated 29 January 2020
Reuters

LONDON: Days before it leaves the European Union, Britain put itself at odds with European allies on Wednesday in warmly welcoming US President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan while France and the wider EU warned that it must respect international law.
The plan envisages a Palestinian state but demilitarised and with borders drawn to meet Israel’s security needs. It accords US recognition of Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank that most of the world regards as illegal.
The French Foreign Ministry welcomed the fact the Trump administration was putting forward ideas to resolve the conflict and said it would study the 181-page plan closely, but added that any agreement must “conform with international law.”
That line was reiterated by the European Commission, which said the proposals needed to respect “all relevant UN resolutions and internationally agreed parameters.”
But Britain, which has played a key role in the Middle East since World War One, offered no words of caution, instead welcoming the plan as a “serious proposal” and encouraging both sides to give it “genuine and fair consideration.”
The gap could signal a split on a critical area of foreign policy just before Britain formally leaves the EU on Friday.
The French reference to international law is important given that Israeli government officials have interpreted Trump’s plan as giving them a green light to move quickly in applying Israeli sovereignty over nearly a third of the West Bank by formally annexing the territory to Israel.
Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett wants to advance the issue immediately, with a fellow minister calling for a vote in the Israeli parliament in the coming days, despite the government only having a caretaker status.
Israel has occupied the West Bank since the 1967 Middle East war and built up a network of Jewish settlements across the territory, where more than 500,000 of its citizens now live, amidst around 3 million Palestinians.
The settlements are widely regarded as contravening international law, a position Israel disputes. Annexing the territory would be a clear breach of international law, analysts say, and violate the United Nations founding charter.
POST-BREXIT SHIFT?
“The European Union has been clear that it cannot support a US plan that runs counter to internationally agreed parameters, international law, and past UN Security Council resolutions,” said Hugh Lovatt, a Middle East specialist at the European Council on Foreign Relations.
“The US plan is at odds with all these things.”
At a time when the International Criminal Court has already opened an investigation into alleged war crimes in the Palestinian territories, Israel could face sharp and wide condemnation if it acts to annex territory.
“The EU and its member states must warn that such action will have grave consequences,” said Lovatt, suggesting that the bloc might decide to give more serious backing to the ICC investigation if Israel formally seizes parts of the West Bank.
The problem for EU member states is that they have limited leverage over Israel, despite the historical role France and Britain have played in the region.
If the EU were to decide to impose sanctions or other measures against Israel over annexation, it would require unanimous approval of all 27 member states after Britain’s departure. Similar steps have failed in the past as Hungary and other smaller member states have sided with Israel.
Britain, too, is reluctant to set itself at odds with Israel as it looks for trade deals after Brexit, including closer ties with Israel’s leading high-tech and defense industries.
Moreover, some analysts see Britain shifting closer to US foreign policy positions after Brexit, in part to help smooth the way for a major free trade deal with the United States.

Topics: Middle East peace plan European Union Britain United Kingdom Donald Trump Palestine-Israel

Related

Special
Middle-East
Jared Kushner: Middle East peace plan guarantees Muslims access to Al-Aqsa

After Russia, China veto, UN says medical aid for Syria stuck in Iraq

Updated 17 min 43 sec ago
Reuters

After Russia, China veto, UN says medical aid for Syria stuck in Iraq

  • “Some 400,000 medical items planned for delivery are stuck on trucks in Iraq and unable to cross,” says UN aid chief
Updated 17 min 43 sec ago
Reuters

UNITED NATIONS: Truckloads of medical aid for civilians in Syria’s northeast is stuck in Iraq, the United Nations aid chief said on Wednesday, after Russia and China prevented the UN Security Council from renewing authorization for the cross-border deliveries.
Earlier this month, the council allowed a six-year-long cross-border aid operation to continue from two places in Turkey, but dropped crossing points from Iraq and Jordan due to opposition by Russia and China. In December the two countries vetoed a bid to extend approval for both the crossing points in Turkey and Iraq.
“Some 400,000 medical items planned for delivery are stuck on trucks in Iraq and unable to cross,” UN aid chief Mark Lowcock told the council on Wednesday.
“The secretary-general (Antonio Guterres) has asked members of this council for their support in getting agreement that these items can be brought in,” he said. “As of today, they remain in Iraq.”
Lowcock said that the World Health Organization had warned that the removal of the Iraq crossing point from the cross-border aid operation would lead to “a reduction in the medical services available and a growing shortfall of medical supplies.”
Russian UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia has dismissed concerns about closing the Iraq border crossing because he said the situation on the ground had changed and humanitarian aid was being delivered to the northeast from within Syria.
“Instead of whipping up passions here, we would recommend that OCHA (Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs) as quickly as possible establish effective cooperation with the legitimate authorities in Damascus,” he said on Wednesday.
Deputy US Ambassador Cherith Norman Chalet said the closing of the Iraqi border crossing had cut off 40 percent of UN medical equipment and supplies to northeastern Syria.
“Russia has denied principled humanitarian aid for those in need throughout Syria for over eight years. Now, with China blindly following its lead, Russia has escalated its campaign to restrict humanitarian access in Syria through a cynical and politicized effort,” she told the council.
China’s UN Ambassador Zhang Jun rejected the US accusation as groundless.
“Every country is entitled to vote its own position,” Zhang said. “Do you think we’re still in a period of colonialism and the whole world has to side with the US and the UK? The time has long gone.”
Lowcock said the United Nations was in talks with all parties, including the Syrian government, “to ensure reliable and adequate supply lines and humanitarian capacity in the northeast” and called for the “crucial” reopening of a key highway.
“No United Nations convoys containing medical supplies have gone from Damascus to the northeast this month. There were three airlifts in December. There have been none so far in January,” Lowcock told the council.

Topics: Syria Iraq UN Russia China

Latest updates

After Russia, China veto, UN says medical aid for Syria stuck in Iraq
Israel army says boosting presence in West Bank, near Gaza
Ship on fire in the Arabian Gulf off the coast of Sharjah
Iraq president gives parliament 3 days to name new PM
Gaps emerge between Britain and EU over Trump Middle East plan

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.