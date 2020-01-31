France arrests top Syrian rebel group member on war crimes charges

PARIS: A senior member of Syrian rebel group Jaish Al-Islam has been arrested in France and charged with war crimes and torture, a judicial source told AFP on Friday.
The man, born in 1988, a former spokesman of the group, was in France on an Erasmus student visa and detained in the southern city of Marseille.
He appeared before an investigating magistrate in Paris who charged him with torture, war crimes and complicity in forced disappearances, said the source.
Jaish Al-Islam is one of several hard-line militant groups opposing the Damascus regime that have emerged during the Syrian civil war.
It has fought against Daesh but also been accused by rights groups of abuses.
