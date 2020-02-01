You are here

UAE to reopen labor market for Bangladeshis 'very soon': Envoy

The UAE is the second-largest destination for Bangladeshis in the Mideast. (Reuters)
Updated 01 February 2020
SHEHAB SUMON

  • The ambassador said on Thursday that the group would be made up of UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization members and relevant officials from Bangladesh
DHAKA: The UAE is to reopen its labor market to Bangladeshi migrant workers “very soon” after an eight-year block, Bangladesh’s envoy to the country has revealed.

Muhammad Imran, who was on Wednesday honored with one of the UAE’s highest civilian decorations, told Arab News that a joint technical group would be working to iron out “procedural issues” allowing the process to take place.

The ambassador said on Thursday that the group would be made up of UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization members and relevant officials from Bangladesh.

He added that the UAE government had made assurances on the matter to Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during her visit to Abu Dhabi in mid-January.

Imran noted that he had been given further assurances on the manpower export issue during his most recent discussions with the UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah bin Zayed but added that Emirati authorities had “some concerns” regarding the skills and security of Bangladeshi workers. “We are working on these issues and hope to settle all things shortly,” he said.

The UAE is the second-largest destination for Bangladeshi migrant workers in the Middle East after Saudi Arabia.

Shameem Ahmed Chowdhury Noman, secretary-general of the Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (BAIRA), said there were currently around 500,000 Bangladeshis employed in the UAE.

“Since the UAE stopped receiving Bangladeshi workers in 2012, it’s been tough to track the exact numbers of Bangladeshi migrants over there. But I think it will be around half-a-million,” Noman told Arab News.

“For reopening the labor market, we are now working on the terms of reference and expect to start the manpower export process by the (end of) first quarter of this year,” he added.

Currently, the UAE receives a limited number of Bangladeshi migrant workers as domestic helps and drivers.

Meanwhile, during a ceremony on Wednesday, the Medal of Independence of the First Order was presented to Imran by Al-Nahyan in recognition of his efforts toward promoting relations and cooperation between the two countries.

Topics: UAE Bangladesh

Alleged leader of Iraqi Al-Qaeda group arrested in Arizona

Updated 9 min 33 sec ago
Reuters

Alleged leader of Iraqi Al-Qaeda group arrested in Arizona

  • He appeared before a federal magistrate judge in connection with proceedings to extradite him to Iraq
  • It is unclear when the man entered the US and how long he has been in Pheonix
Updated 9 min 33 sec ago
Reuters

A man accused of killing two police officers while acting as the leader of an Al-Qaeda group in the Iraqi city of Fallujah was arrested in Phoenix, Arizona, federal officials said on Friday.
Ali Yousif Ahmed Al-Nouri, 42, is wanted in Iraq on charges of premeditated murder of the Iraqi police officers in 2006, according to a statement by the US Attorney’s Office District of Arizona.
An Iraqi judge issued a warrant for Al-Nouri’s arrest and the government there issued an extradition request to the US Justice Department, the statement said.
The Justice Department sought an arrest warrant for Al-Nouri and he was taken into custody on Thursday in Phoenix.
He appeared before a federal magistrate judge in Phoenix on Friday in connection with proceedings to extradite him to Iraq, the statement said.
According to the Iraqi government, Al-Nouri was the leader of an Al-Qaeda group in Fallujah which planned operations targeting Iraqi police.
The statement noted the details in the Iraqi complaint were allegations that had yet to been proven in court.
Al-Nouri’s extradition would have to be certified by the US court and the US Secretary of State would then decide whether to surrender him to Iraq, the statement said.
It was not immediately possible to contact Al-Nouri for comment or determine whether he had hired a lawyer.
The statement did not provide information on when Al-Nouri entered the United States or how long he had lived in Phoenix.

Topics: US Al-Qaeda Iraq

Related

Saudi Arabia
Yemeni stabber at Riyadh show received orders from Al-Qaeda
Middle-East
US announces reward up to $10 million for two senior Al-Qaeda leaders

