You are here

  • Home
  • How many people really are watching ‘The Mandalorian’?

How many people really are watching ‘The Mandalorian’?

Cast members pose during the premiere for the television series ‘The Mandalorian’ in Los Angeles. (Reuters/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8baz3

Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters

How many people really are watching ‘The Mandalorian’?

  • Netflix and Walt Disney leave viewers to guess at their subscriber growth in any way they can
Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters

LOS ANGELES: For those obsessed with who is winning the video streaming wars, one metric matters: Subscriber growth. But Netflix Inc. and now Walt Disney Co. — with its November launch of Disney+ — typically release that figure quarterly, leaving outsiders to guess at subscriber growth in any way they can.

A cottage industry of companies has sprung up to fill that vacuum. Firms like Apptopia, Sensor Tower and App Annie, born years ago to track how many people download mobile apps, are now playing a bigger role in the streaming war that kicks into gear this year as AT&T Inc.’s WarnerMedia and Comcast Corp. -owned NBCUniversal launch new services.

These firms sell mobile download data they arrive at by applying algorithmic magic to publicly available data and data from other apps. The process is propriety, they say, and opaque to outsiders.

The resulting figures — which are approximations of mobile downloads, not the new subscribers the companies disclose — do not correlate exactly with subscriber growth, but are influential.

Third-party data is widely reported in the press. Bloomberg offers Apptopia’s mobile data to its clients. The data is also cited in research from Wall Street firms including Credit Suisse, Bank of America and Wells Fargo — sometimes as a worthwhile indication of performance, and other times dismissively.

The data moves markets: On Nov. 26, shortly after Apptopia released data indicating that Disney+ was averaging nearly a million new subscribers a day — a report that was covered widely in the press — Disney shares rose 2.3 percent to $153.43, setting a new record high.

To survey how often these firms get it right, Reuters reviewed eight quarters of data from Netflix, and the same amount of data from two of the third-party app measurement firms. It found that Sensor Tower’s past eight quarters’ of Netflix mobile download data has directionally if not precisely mirrored Netflix global paid membership growth. Apptopia download data mirrored it directionally in all but two quarters.

Even so, the data is controversial: Critics say these firms do a poor job of tracking how many people drop a streaming service, and as such, should not be viewed as a proxy for growth.

“If we had based our conclusions on app download data, we’d be very incorrect about what Netflix is doing and everything in any given quarter,” said MoffettNathanson analyst Michael Nathanson, who said his firm had used Apptopia and Sensor Tower, but no longer does so.

Executives from Sensor Tower and Apptopia emphasize that the data reflects trends, not precise growth.

“The reason people like and trust the mobile data is that mobile gets the most screen time — it’s indicative of how people are living their lives,” says Adam Blacker, a vice president at Apptopia. “What we’re doing is nailing the trends and the percentage swings.”

Recent quarters of Netflix mobile download data from Apptopia and Sensor Tower, while directionally mostly correct, have been off in notable ways. Apptopia recorded negative download growth for Netflix in the second and fourth quarters of 2019 — compared to the 22 percent and 20 percent global paid membership growth the company reported, respectively. In the third quarter of 2019, Apptopia reported single-digit growth compared with an increase of 21 percent reported by Netflix.

“We’re not going to be right 100 percent of the time,” says Blacker about those quarters. “We’re not going to tell you to trade on download data.”

Sensor Tower reported single-digit global mobile app install growth for Netflix in the second and fourth quarters of 2019, compared with growth of 22 percent and 20 percent, respectively, reported by Netflix.

“We’re only looking at mobile,” said Randy Nelson, head of mobile insights at Sensor Tower. “We only capture that first time install — it could be someone downloading on their phone; could be someone who’s been a Netflix subscriber for a while but never put it on their phone.”

Despite that limitation, the data may become more ubiquitous as new streaming services launch.

“I think everyone’s looking for an edge on subscribers,” says Nathanson. “These stocks trade on subscribers.”

Topics: The Mandalorian Walt Disney Netflix

Related

Corporate News
Babyshop, Walt Disney announce winner of ‘Disney Design a Dress’ contest
Lifestyle
Inside the new Netflix series ‘Locke and Key’

Chinese turn to social media to feed stranded pets in Wuhan

Updated 4 min 16 sec ago
AFP

Chinese turn to social media to feed stranded pets in Wuhan

  • The hashtag ‘Save the pets left behind in Wuhan’ became the third-most searched term on the Twitter-like Weibo platform Monday
Updated 4 min 16 sec ago
AFP

BEIJING: China’s unprecedented quarantining of virus-hit Wuhan has separated millions from their families — and many from their pets, prompting worried owners and kind strangers to take to social media to ensure left-behind animals are looked after.

The hashtag “Save the pets left behind in Wuhan” became the third-most searched term on the Twitter-like Weibo platform Monday, receiving millions of views from those unable to return to the city, where the virus is believed to have originated, and others willing to help.

“Please help me feed my cat,” one user posted on January 30.

On Monday, he used the hashtag to post the happy news he had found a “young man” who had agreed to go and feed his cat Maomao.

“In the video chat, after the man opened the door Maomao meowed so miserably, no one has been home for more than a dozen days,” he said.

More than 2,000 people also joined a group created by the Wuhan Small Animal Protection Association on Chinese chat app QQ to look for “kind-hearted people” willing to feed pets left behind in Wuhan by owners unable to enter the city. One member on Monday asked if anyone would be willing to feed a pet snake. “I’m worried to death” the user, who posted anonymously, said. “I didn’t let him hibernate this winter because he’s a baby snake.” That post had no takers as of late Monday.

“If any cats and dogs are stranded and you can let me in, I can help you feed them on livestream,” wrote Katherine Cui in eastern Zhejiang province — where the city of Wenzhou was placed under a similar lockdown to Wuhan on Sunday.

“I have many pets at home, and plenty of cat food, dog food and kitty litter, I know too well how important fur babies are.”

The drive to save pets comes after multiple Chinese media reports said apartment complexes had banned pets to stop the spread of the virus, as well as unverified reports that people had thrown animals to their deaths for similar reasons.

While the novel coronavirus is believed to have crossed over from animals to humans at a Wuhan market known for selling live wildlife, the World Health Organization has said on its Weibo account there is “no evidence that dogs, cats and other pets can catch the novel coronavirus.”

China is home to a growing population of pet owners, with pet-related spending in China reaching 170.8 billion yuan ($23.7 billion) in 2018, according to a report by Pet Fair Asia and pet website Goumin.com.

Topics: Wuhan social media

Related

World
Wuhan to follow Beijing’s SARS treatment model in new coronavirus control
World
Singapore confirms two more Wuhan coronavirus cases, taking tally to three

Latest updates

How many people really are watching ‘The Mandalorian’?
Chinese turn to social media to feed stranded pets in Wuhan
YouTube: No ‘birther’ conspiracy videos for 2020 US presidential election
Lebanon banks tighten withdrawal caps, sparking outcry
Israel says Netanyahu claims ‘normalization’ with Sudan’s leader

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.