Lebanon cabinet approves financial rescue plan

Lebanon's Prime Minister Hassan Diab speaks with Lebanon's President Michel Aoun during a cabinet meeting at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon February 6, 2020. (Reuters)
  • It was not immediately clear what changes were made to the 17-page statement
  • Prime Minister Hassan Diab’s cabinet was formed last month by the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement and its political allies
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s government said on Thursday it approved a rescue plan to pull the country from its worst economic and financial crisis in decades, which must now win a vote of confidence in parliament.

A draft policy statement seen by Reuters on Sunday outlined broad plans, including reducing interest rates, recapitalising banks, restructuring the public sector and seeking support from foreign donors.

The information minister said on Thursday that the cabinet had approved the plan with some amendments, which ministerial sources said were minor.

It was not immediately clear what changes were made to the 17-page statement, which is expected to be presented next week in parliament for the government to secure a vote of confidence.

Prime Minister Hassan Diab’s cabinet was formed last month by the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement and its political allies, which hold a parliamentary majority.

The new government took office nearly three months after Saad Al-Hariri’s government resigned under pressure from sweeping protests against a ruling elite seen as corrupt and wasteful.

Diab’s cabinet faces a liquidity crunch, shattered confidence in banks which have imposed informal controls, a weakened Lebanese pound and soaring inflation.

“It is imperative to start work immediately to make up for lost time,” President Michel Aoun’s office quoted him as saying on Thursday. Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni will meet with a World Bank delegation on Friday, his office said.

  • ‘We expect Russia to stop the regime as soon as possible’
  • Turkey and Russia back opposing sides in the Syrian conflict, but have worked to find political solutions
ISTANBUL: Turkey urged Russia on Thursday to press for an end to the Syrian offensive in the last rebel bastion of Idlib after a deadly flare-up this week.
“We expect Russia to stop the regime as soon as possible,” Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters in the Azerbaijani capital Baku.
Turkey and Russia back opposing sides in the Syrian conflict, but have worked to find political solutions in the northwestern province of Idlib.
A renewed offensive by Syrian forces has undermined existing peace agreements and led to deadly clashes between Turkish and Syrian forces in which more than 20 soldiers and personnel were killed on Monday.
Cavusoglu said Turkey and Russia were closely coordinating after the clashes, adding that a delegation from Russia was due to visit Turkey for further talks.
“Our target on the ground in Idlib is not Russia,” he said.
“Who carried out the attack there? It is the regime. Who attacked our soldiers? It’s the regime ... Who harassed our observation posts? It is the regime.”
He said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin could meet “if needed.”
“We should continue working together with Russia. If we are to solve problems there, we will solve them together,” added Cavusoglu.
Erdogan on Wednesday urged Syria to withdraw its troops from Turkey’s military observation posts in Idlib, warning that Turkey would take matters into its own hands if this was not done by the end of February.
Under a 2018 deal with Moscow, Turkey has 12 observation posts in Idlib aimed at preventing a regime offensive.
The outposts at Morek and Surman are now encircled by regime forces, and Turkish troops at another post in Saraqeb shelled Syrian forces on Wednesday to prevent it also being surrounded, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
Turkey has yet to comment on clashes at Saraqeb, but Cavusoglu said it would not allow “aggression” by Assad’s forces.
“Of course, there is a limit to our patience. After we had eight martyrs, we retaliated ... If the regime keeps on its aggression, we will not stop there,” he said.

