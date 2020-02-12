You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt deletes classification of media as ‘terrorist entities’

Egypt deletes classification of media as ‘terrorist entities’

Egyptian-Canadian journalist Mohamed Fahmy (2-L) formerly with Al-Jazeera, and his Canadian defence team lawyers Gary Caroline (R), Joanna Gislason (2-R), and his Egyptian lawyer Mohamed Hamouda stand during a moment of silence at the beginning of a press conference in Cairo on May 11, 2015 in honour of journalists killed in the line of duty. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pgxem

Updated 14 sec ago
MOHAMMED SHAMAA

Egypt deletes classification of media as ‘terrorist entities’

  • Parliament added a new article that prevents a terrorist from transferring and receiving money and other similar financial services
Updated 14 sec ago
MOHAMMED SHAMAA

CAIRO: The Egyptian Parliament is deleting the words “satellite channels,” “radio stations” and “social media” outlets from the definition of terrorist entities to prevent Western media attacking the state.
Parliament speaker Ali Abdel-Aal said the inclusion of “satellite channels” may cause confusion and, as such, there was no need to include it in the definition. “The path to media freedom is known to everyone, where all opinions respect the constitution, the law and national constants,” he told Parliament.
The decision follows complaints by MPs that naming television channels could be used to portray Egypt as a violator of free speech.
“The law will be promoted abroad as a means of repression if satellite channels are added, and we are not immune to that,” said Atef Nasser, who represents the Future of the Nation Party in Parliament.
“We are facing a fourth generation of wars and we have seen this through an attack on the state on social media platforms,” journalist Mustafa Bakri said. “But the formulation of the text in this way makes it an interpretation and, therefore, it must be deleted.”
The Rome-based International Federation for Rights and Development warned Egypt against trying to include audio, visual or print media in the definition of a terrorist entity, fearing it would lead to restrictions on freedom of information in the country.

SPEEDREAD

The International Federation for Rights and Development warned Egypt against trying to include audio, visual or print media in the definition of a terrorist entity, fearing it would lead to restrictions on freedom of information in the country.

Reporters Without Borders said last month that including news media to the list of terrorist entities would “explicitly” target journalists and “aggravate the already fragile press freedom situation in the country.” It ranks Egypt 163 out of 180 countries in its 2019 press freedom index.
Boards of sports clubs, sports federations and any entity designated for the public benefit will suspend the membership of terrorists instead of dropping their membership permanently in an attempt to portray the principle of the decision as being a temporary, precautionary measure.
Amendments submitted by the government also call for the freezing of funds or other assets owned by a terrorist, either fully or in the form of a share in joint ownership, the returns generated from it, and what is controlled directly or indirectly.
Parliament added a new article that prevents a terrorist from transferring and receiving money and other similar financial services.

Topics: egypt media Reporters Without Borders

Related

Media
Alibaba-backed fund to build HQ in Saudi ‘media city’
Media
Peshawar Zalmi chooses Arab News Pakistan as media partner for PSL

Turkish main opposition to boycott ‘biased’ CNN franchise

Updated 11 February 2020
Arab News

Turkish main opposition to boycott ‘biased’ CNN franchise

  • CNN Turk has failed to cover major anti-government protests, choosing to broadcast nature documentaries instead
Updated 11 February 2020
Arab News

ANKARA: Turkey’s main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) is to boycott TV channel CNN Turk, after the party claimed its coverage of it was biased.

The CHP also called on its voters not to watch the channel, and to prevent their children from watching it “to protect them” from its dangers.

It is also announced that none of its politicians would appear on CNN Turk in future.

“Rather than being an independent and free news channel, CNN Turk … acts as the mouthpiece and propaganda instrument of the government, and broadcasts in line with the government rather than serving the public interest. CNN Turk works as if it is an advertising company and keeps positioning itself against the CHP ever since the local elections,” CHP’s vice chair, Tuncay Ozkan, said. 

CNN Turk, which was established in 1999 in a partnership between Turner Broadcasting System International and Dogan Media Group, was owned by Turkish business tycoon Aydin Dogan. 

The group changed hands and was sold to Demiroren Holding in 2018, a company loyal to the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), with close links to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. 

Kader Sevinc, CHP’s representative to the EU, said the total collapse of freedom in Turkey’s mainstream media was well-known, and that Turkish outlets had been heavily pressured and restricted for many years. 

“CNN Turk is a very good example for the total collapse of the mainstream media in Turkey. It has a clear track-record for manipulative, selective choices of news,” she told Arab News. 

The channel was criticized for allegedly spreading fake news about opposition parties before the March 2019 elections, stating that some opposition candidates had ties to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). 

It was also heavily criticized after it failed to cover the anti-government Gezi Park protests in 2013, and instead chose to air a documentary on penguins, earning it the nickname “Penguin Media.”

Last year, the CHP filed a complaint with CNN International about CNN Turk’s editorial policy and called on the international news channel to withdraw its franchised name from its Turkish channel. 

“It is very unfortunate, but CNN Turk is no longer any different to those media outlets acting as mouthpieces for the government,” Sevinc added. 

CNN Turk’s coverage of the recent plane crush in Istanbul, which killed three people and injured some 179 others, came under fire when a reporter for the station, whilst interviewing a relative of a survivor of the crash, cut the person off when they started to thank Istanbul’s opposition mayor Ekrem Imamoglu for his response to the accident. 

CNN Turk also provided less coverage of Imamoglu’s electoral campaign during the March and June 2019 elections than of his AKP rivals, and cut short an interview when he began talking about the municipality’s lavish spending. 

Many mainstream media groups in Turkey are now connected to the government through contracts in banking or tourism, putting them under editorial pressure. 

Demiroren Holding is active in many sectors such as energy and tourism. Many journalists critical of the government lost their jobs after CNN Turk changed hands.

Topics: CNN Turk CHP Ekrem Imamoglu

Related

Middle-East
CNN Turk criticized for cutting opposition mayor interview
Middle-East
Turkish police detain 47 suspected coup supporters: CNN Turk

Latest updates

Economic diversification key to a sustainable Middle East future, UAE forum told
Egypt deletes classification of media as ‘terrorist entities’
US, Turkey discuss Idlib escalation
Bashir refuses to deal with ICJ ‘as it is a political court,’ says lawyer
El-Sisi orders action to reopen factories closed during revolution

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.