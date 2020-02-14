Trump says peace deal with Taliban ‘very close’

You are here

In this file photo taken on November 28, 2019 US President Donald Trump speaks to the troops during a surprise Thanksgiving day visit at Bagram Air Field,in Afghanistan. The United States has secured a seven-day reduction in violence in talks to help seek a negotiated settlement in Afghanistan, Pentagon chief Mark Esper said February 13, 2020. (AFP)
  • “I think we’re very close,” Trump said during a radio show
  • He spoke amid growing signs of agreement on a week-long “reduction of violence”
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said Thursday that the United States is “very close” to a peace deal with the Taliban guerrillas in Afghanistan.
“I think we’re very close. I think there’s a good chance that we’ll have a deal and we’ll see,” he told Geraldo Rivera’s “Roadkill” radio show.
“That doesn’t mean we’ll have one but we’ll know over the next two weeks,” he said.
Trump spoke amid growing signs of agreement on a week-long “reduction of violence.”
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on the way to the Munich Security Conference, where he is expected to meet Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, that talks had “made real progress over the past couple of days.”
US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said after a NATO meeting in Brussels that the two sides have “negotiated a proposal for a seven-day reduction in violence.”
Trump was not clear if he was talking about the proposed limited pause in hostilities or something broader.
“We’re having very good dialogue, we’ll see and we’ll know over the next week or two,” he said. The Taliban, “they’d like to make a deal, too.”
JERUSALEM: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday said he is “outraged” by the UN’s publication of a list of companies accused of violating Palestinian human rights by operating in Israel’s West Bank settlements.
In a statement, Pompeo said the list supports a Palestinian-led boycott movement and “delegitimizes” Israel. He urged other countries to join the US in rejecting the effort.
“The United States has long opposed the creation or release of this database,” Pompeo said. “Its publication only confirms the unrelenting anti-Israel bias so prevalent at the United Nations.”
The database, released Wednesday after years of delays, listed 112 companies that the UN human rights office said are complicit in rights violations by bolstering Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank and Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem.
The list is dominated by Israeli companies, including major banks, construction companies, supermarkets and gas stations. But it also includes a number of global brands, including American firms Airbnb, General Mills and Motorola Solutions.
The Palestinians seek the West Bank and east Jerusalem — captured by Israel in the 1967 Mideast war — as parts of an independent state, and the vast majority of the world considers Israeli settlements to be illegal.
President Donald Trump, however, has taken a more lenient position, tolerating continued Israeli settlement construction and releasing a Mideast plan last month that envisions giving Israel permanent control over all of its settlements.
The UN list does not impose any penalties on the companies or accuse them of acting illegally. Instead, it appears to be aimed at pressuring them into changing their business practices by drawing negative attention to their ties to a contentious Israeli policy.
Israel denounced the list and accused the UN rights office of collaborating with the boycott movement in compiling the names.
The BDS movement promotes boycotts, sanctions and divestment against Israel in a nonviolent campaign that it says is aimed at defending Palestinian rights.
Israel says the movement seeks the country’s destruction and accuses it of anti-Semitism — a charge that BDS leaders vociferously reject.

