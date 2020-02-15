Ex-minister’s brother jailed for smuggling Egypt antiquities

Ivanka Trump in Dubai for Global Women’s Forum

DUBAI: Donald Trump’s daughter and advisor, Ivanka Trump, arrived in Dubai on Saturday to attend the upcoming Global Women’s Forum (GWF) on Feb. 16 and 17.

Trump was received by Mona Al-Marri, chairperson of Dubai’s Women’s Establishment’s Board of Directors, the organizer of the forum, taking place at the Madinat Jumeirah, that will also see the participation of other international female personalities, including former British Prime Minister Theresa May.

Trump has focused on the empowerment of women in her work as the US president’s advisor, leading a host of initiatives to particularly support women in developing nations. She will also attend the We-Fi MENA Regional Summit that aims to support women-led businesses.

UK’s May is expected to talk about her experience as a female leader of a country., and the important contribution of women in politics.