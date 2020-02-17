You are here

Kobe Bryant: NBA All-Star crowd pays tribute to fallen basketball icon

Recording artist Jennifer Hudson performs a tribute to Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant before the 2020 NBA All-Star game at United Center. (USA TODAY Sports/Reuters)
Reuters

  • Bryant died along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven victims in a helicopter crash on January 26
  • NBA’s All-Star Game Most Valuable Player Award has been permanently named for Lakers star
CHICAGO: Team LeBron beat Team Giannis by two points at the 69th NBA All-Star game on Sunday at a packed United Center that fell silent for eight seconds before tip-off as about 21,000 fans joined hands to pay their respects to global sports icon Kobe Bryant.
The silence was broken by a string of thunderous “Kobe, Kobe, Kobe,” chants that rocked the stadium as the crowd honored Bryant, who wore the No. 8 and No. 24 during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers that was highlighted by five National Basketball Association championships.
The stirring pre-game tribute began with Laker great Magic Johnson rousing the crowd and paying homage to Bryant, killed along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven victims in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Jan. 26.
“We will never see another basketball player quite like Kobe,” Johnson said, highlighting his work with the Los Angeles community along with the love he had for his family. “This is a tough time for the whole NBA family.”
Johnson also paid tribute to former NBA Commissioner David Stern, who oversaw explosive growth in the popularity of the game during his 30-year tenure. Stern died on Jan. 1.
Before tip-off, the singer and actor Jennifer Hudson, who is a Chicago native, sang with a montage of photos of Bryant and his daughter in the background.
The game was a culmination of a weekend filled with tributes to the former Los Angeles Lakers star who was an 18-time All-Star and won the All-Star game’s MVP award four times.
On Friday, Bryant, who is fourth all-time in league scoring, was named a finalist to the Basketball Hall of Fame. On Saturday, the league’s commissioner, Adam Silver, announced that the league’s All-Star Game Most Valuable Player Award has been permanently named for Bryant.
Bryant made his NBA All-Star Game debut in 1998 at age 19 – the youngest player to ever play in an All-Star Game. His 18 All-Star selections are the second-most in NBA history, behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, at 19.
Players in Sunday’s All-Star game wore No. 2 and No. 24 on their jerseys to honor Kobe and Gianna Bryant, while the game’s format paid homage to Bryant.
The team with the most points after three quarters needed to score 24 points to win, while the trailing team had to score 24 plus the number of points it was down.
Team Giannis held a nine-point lead over Team LeBron after three quarters, but the LeBron James-led side had the last laugh, outscoring Team Giannis 33-22 in the final period to clinch a 157-155 victory.
Team Giannis was headed by Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.
Team LeBron’s Kawhi Leonard was named All-Star MVP after scoring 30 points, including eight three-pointers.

Football federation president welcomes teams to Arab U20 championship

Updated 17 February 2020
Arab News

Football federation president welcomes teams to Arab U20 championship

  • Morocco and Bahrain to clash in opening game in Riyadh at 2:45 in the afternoon
  • The Arab Football Federation seeks to build an integrated sports system that contributes to the development of the sport’s industry in the Arab world
Updated 17 February 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal has welcomed teams participating in the Arab Cup U-20, also known as the U20 Arab Championship, SPA reports.

The prince, president of the Arab Football Federation, praised the success of event, which starts on Monday, Feb. 17 and runs until Mar. 5.

The opening game will be between Morocco and Bahrain in Riyadh at 2:45 p.m. in the first round of the second group.

The championship is organized in Riyadh, Dammam and Khobar by the federation in partnership with the Leaders Development Institute at the General Sports Authority.

“The Arab Football Federation seeks to build an integrated sports system that contributes to the development of the sport’s industry in the Arab world and develops Arab football talents by launching competitions for different age groups . . . that contribute to providing players with technical expertise beneficial to them in their sporting future,” the prince said.

Starting in 1983 with the Palestinian Cup, the U20 Arab Championship “has yielded many Arab stars in various Arab countries, and today this championship is moving toward achieving its goals and will present more unique stars to the Arabian football,” he said.

 

Kobe Bryant: NBA All-Star crowd pays tribute to fallen basketball icon
