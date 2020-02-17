Kobe Bryant: NBA All-Star crowd pays tribute to fallen basketball icon

Football federation president welcomes teams to Arab U20 championship

RIYADH: Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal has welcomed teams participating in the Arab Cup U-20, also known as the U20 Arab Championship, SPA reports.

The prince, president of the Arab Football Federation, praised the success of event, which starts on Monday, Feb. 17 and runs until Mar. 5.

The opening game will be between Morocco and Bahrain in Riyadh at 2:45 p.m. in the first round of the second group.

Herve Renard visits Morocco U20 in Riyadh as they prepare for the Arab Cup U20 pic.twitter.com/wv7EvBPSaL — SOCCER212 (@SCCR_212) February 16, 2020

The championship is organized in Riyadh, Dammam and Khobar by the federation in partnership with the Leaders Development Institute at the General Sports Authority.

“The Arab Football Federation seeks to build an integrated sports system that contributes to the development of the sport’s industry in the Arab world and develops Arab football talents by launching competitions for different age groups . . . that contribute to providing players with technical expertise beneficial to them in their sporting future,” the prince said.

Starting in 1983 with the Palestinian Cup, the U20 Arab Championship “has yielded many Arab stars in various Arab countries, and today this championship is moving toward achieving its goals and will present more unique stars to the Arabian football,” he said.