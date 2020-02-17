You are here

China asks recovered patients to donate plasma for virus treatment

This photo taken on February 16, 2020 shows a man (R) who has recovered from the COVID-19 coronavirus infection donating plasma in Lianyungang in China's eastern Jiangsu province, aimed at curing infected patients in severe and critical conditions.
This photo taken on February 16, 2020 shows a man (R) who has recovered from the COVID-19 coronavirus infection donating plasma in Lianyungang in China's eastern Jiangsu province, aimed at curing infected patients in severe and critical conditions. ( AFP)
Updated 17 February 2020
AFP

China asks recovered patients to donate plasma for virus treatment

  • Drugmakers are racing to develop a vaccine and treatment for the epidemic
Updated 17 February 2020
AFP

BEJING: Chinese health officials Monday urged patients who have recovered from the coronavirus to donate blood so that plasma can be extracted to treat others who are critically ill.
Drugmakers are racing to develop a vaccine and treatment for the epidemic, which has which killed 1,770 people and infected over 70,500 people across China.
Plasma from patients who have recovered from a spell of pneumonia triggered by COVID-19 contains antibodies that can help reduce the virus load in critically ill patients, an official from China’s National Health Commission told a press briefing Monday.
“I would like to make a call to all cured patients to donate their plasma so that they can bring hope to critically ill patients,” said Guo Yanhong, who heads the NHC’s medical administration department.
Eleven patients at a hospital in Wuhan — the epicenter of the disease — received plasma infusions last week, said Sun Yanrong, of the Biological Center at the Ministry of Science and Technology.
“One patient (among them) has already been discharged, one is able to get off the bed and walk and the others are all recovering,” she said.
The call comes days after China’s state-owned medical products maker reported successful results from its trial at Wuhan First People’s Hospital.
China National Biotec Group Co. said in a post on its official WeChat account that severely ill patients receiving plasma infusions “improved within 24 hours.”
“Clinical studies have shown that infusing plasma (from recovered patients) is safe and effective,” Sun said.
Blood doners will undergo a test to ensure that they are not carrying the virus, said Wang Guiqiang, chief physician at Peking University First Hospital.
“Only plasma is taken, not all the blood,” he said.
“Other components of the blood including red blood cells and platelets will be infused back into the donors.”

Norway mosque shooter charged with murder, terrorism

Updated 17 February 2020
AFP

Norway mosque shooter charged with murder, terrorism

  • Philip Manshaus was arrested after opening fire in the Al-Noor mosque in the affluent Oslo suburb of Baerum on August 10
  • Manshaus has previously admitted to the actions but has rejected the charges of murder and terrorism
Updated 17 February 2020
AFP

OSLO: A 22-year-old Norwegian man accused of killing his step-sister before opening fire in a mosque near Oslo in August was charged with murder and terrorism on Monday, prosecutors said.
Philip Manshaus was arrested after opening fire in the Al-Noor mosque in the affluent Oslo suburb of Baerum on August 10 last year before he was overpowered by a 65-year-old man.
Just three worshippers were in the mosque at the time, and there were no serious injuries.
The body of his 17-year-old step-sister was later found in their home.
Adopted by his father's girlfriend, Johanne Zhangjia Ihle-Hansen was killed by four bullets, police said.
Police have previously said they believed the motive for the murder to be racist, saying he killed her because she was of Asian origin.
The charge sheet filed with the Asker and Baerum district court on Monday contained two charges.
One charge of murder for having killed his stepsister, and one charge of a "terrorist act" by attempting to kill with the "intention of creating severe fear in a population."
The trial is expected to begin on May 7.
Manshaus has previously admitted to the actions but has rejected the charges of murder and terrorism, claiming that it was a "kind of self-defence."
On September 9, at a court hearing to extend his detention in custody, Manshaus raised his arm in a Nazi salute to the assembled media.
Manshaus lawyer, Unni Fries, told broadcaster NRK that the charges did not come as a surprise.
"We are going to take a closer look at this and work towards the trial," Fried said.

