You are here

  • Home
  • Apple warns China virus will cut iPhone production, sales

Apple warns China virus will cut iPhone production, sales

iPhone manufacturing facilities are outside Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, and all have been reopened. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ywwnd

Updated 11 sec ago
AP

Apple warns China virus will cut iPhone production, sales

  • Apple says demand for iPhones is also down in China because many of Apple’s 42 retail stores there are closed
Updated 11 sec ago
AP

CUPERTINO, California: Apple Inc. is warning investors that it won’t meet its second-quarter financial guidance because the viral outbreak in China has cut production of iPhones.
The Cupertino, California-based company said Monday that all of its iPhone manufacturing facilities are outside Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, and all have been reopened. But the company said production is ramping up slowly.
“The health and well-being of every person who helps make these products possible is our paramount priority, and we are working in close consultation with our suppliers and public health experts as this ramp continues,” Apple said in a statement.
The death toll from COVID-19, a disease caused by the new coronavirus, was 1,770 as of Monday.
Apple says demand for iPhones is also down in China because many of Apple’s 42 retail stores there are closed or operating with reduced hours. China is Apple’s third largest retail market for iPhones, after the US and Europe.
Outside China, Apple said iPhone demand has been strong and is in line with the company’s expectations.
On Jan. 28, Apple said it expected second quarter revenue between $63 billion and $67 billion. Apple’s second quarter ends March 30.
Apple says the situation is evolving and it will provide more information on its next earnings call in April.

Topics: Apple Inc

Related

Business & Economy
Apple, Broadcom ordered to pay $1.1bn for patent infringement

Singapore lowers growth forecast as virus hits economy

Updated 17 February 2020
AFP

Singapore lowers growth forecast as virus hits economy

  • Tourist arrivals, exports and domestic consumption affected in city-state
Updated 17 February 2020
AFP

SINGAPORE: Singapore cut its economic growth forecast for this year on Monday as the coronavirus batters tourist arrivals and trade.

The city-state is one of the worst affected places outside China, with 75 cases of the virus so far. China has more than 70,000 infections.

Singapore downgraded its 2020 growth estimate to a range of -0.5 percent to 1.5 percent.

That compares with its previous forecast in November of 0.5 percent to 2.5 percent.

“The outbreak of the coronavirus . . . has affected China, Singapore and many countries around the world,” the trade ministry said in a statement. “In Asia, the outbreak is likely to dampen the growth prospects of China and other affected countries this year.”

Tourism arrivals have already started to decline, exports are expected to take a hit, and domestic consumption is likely to fall as people cut back on shopping and dining out, it added.

China is Singapore’s largest source of tourists and a major export destination.

The city-state was at risk of sliding into a technical recession, warned Song Seng Wun of CIMB Private Banking.

“There is a real possibility of two quarters of contraction or even two quarters of year-on-year decline,” he said.

“Mathematically it’s possible because of the integrated nature of the global supply chain and the impact of the slowdown in China that could have far-reaching implications on small trade-oriented economies like Singapore.”

As a small and open economy, Singapore is often the first to be hammered during global crises but it also recovers quickly when conditions improve.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong last week warned the effect of the virus was already worse than that of the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) outbreak in 2003, as economies in the region are more closely linked and raised the possibility of a recession for Singapore.

“I think the impact will be significant at least in the next couple of quarters . . . I can’t say whether we’ll have a recession or not, it’s possible, but definitely our economy will take a hit,” he told reporters on Friday.

Singapore suffered a sharp, quarterly contraction at the height of the SARS outbreak, which killed hundreds after emerging in China, but bounced back swiftly.

National Development Minister Lawrence Wong last week flagged a “strong” budget — due to be delivered Tuesday — to counter the impact of virus.

Topics: Singapore coronavirus SARS

Related

Business & Economy
Singapore Airshow: major exhibitors pull out amid coronavirus concern
Business & Economy
Panic buying empties shelves after Singapore raises virus alert level

Latest updates

Apple warns China virus will cut iPhone production, sales
Fatah and Hamas blame each other for reconciliation failure
What We Are Reading Today: The Angel and the Assassin by Donna Jackson Nakazawa
UN chief lauds Pakistan’s ‘generosity’ at Afghan refugee summit
Exhibition showing art by Graffiti artist Banksy opens Riyadh

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.