You are here

  • Home
  • UK envoy slams Russian ‘lack of humanity’ in Syria

UK envoy slams Russian ‘lack of humanity’ in Syria

Russia has been accused of a “lack of humanity” in the Syrian conflict by the UK’s Ambassador to the UN Karen Pierce after it was revealed that more than half of displaced people in Idlib province are children. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vrg2a

Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

UK envoy slams Russian ‘lack of humanity’ in Syria

  • Nearly 1 million people forced to flee Idlib since Dec. 1 amid regime attacks supported by Russia
  • 60 percent of that number are children
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Russia has been accused of a “lack of humanity” in the Syrian conflict by the UK’s Ambassador to the UN Karen Pierce after it was revealed that more than half of displaced people in Idlib province are children.
Pierce said the UN had recently been given a “sobering and frightening” briefing about the humanitarian crisis in Syria, where nearly 1 million people have been forced to flee Idlib since Dec. 1 amid attacks by regime forces supported by Russia.
She added that the report had revealed that more than 900,000 people were in “grave danger” as they escaped from the attacks in freezing winter conditions. Around 60 percent of that number are children.
Pierce, the UK’s ambassador-designate to the US, has been consistently critical of Russia’s involvement in the conflict, and accused Moscow of abusing the UN veto system to protect and help Syrian President Bashar Assad, who she said was “attacking his own people.”
She called on Russian President Vladimir Putin and Assad to “end indiscriminate and inhumane attacks” in the northwest of the country, which have led to innocent civilian casualties.
Pierce told Sky News: “I think it’s cynical of the Russians. I think it shows the lack of humanity. They would’ve seen the same footage and the scenes you’ve just shown your viewers, and yet they don’t want to do anything to try to protect civilians.”
She said the UN was ready and willing to back a cease-fire, but it could not happen until Moscow agreed to back it too.
“The UN wants to act and 13 members of the Security Council want to act, but we’re stopped from acting because of Russia, supported by China,” Pierce added.
“That’s the main thing — to get the Russians to restrain the Syrians and stop aiding them in the bombings that they’re doing, including the bombing of hospitals, which is against the Geneva Convention. Russia and the Syria regime don’t really care what price has to be paid by civilians.”
She also accused Assad of using the blocking of vital medical supplies to those in need as leverage in an attempt to regain control of rebel-held areas of the country.
“If Assad can’t put right the problems that led to the crisis in 2011-2012, then Syria will never be stable and the government of Syria will never be able to govern the whole of Syria,” Pierce said.
“So there are some very pressing, long-term questions to sort out as well as these immediate short-term needs.”
Her comments came after Russia on Friday proposed a summit on Syria that would include French, German and Turkish officials.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said “concrete support” from France and Germany would be needed to bring an end to the conflict, and confirmed there would be no Turkish troop withdrawal from Idlib.

Topics: Middle East Syria Bashar Assad Russia Vladimir Putin Karen Pierce UN

Related

Middle-East
Russia calls reports of Syrians fleeing Idlib for Turkey false
Middle-East
Turkey, Russia discuss joint patrols option in Syria’s Idlib

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets new Sultan of Oman during Middle East tour

Updated 21 February 2020
AFP

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets new Sultan of Oman during Middle East tour

  • Pompeo is the first high-ranking US official to meet new Sultan
  • Sultan Haitham discussed the “close ties” between Oman and the US
Updated 21 February 2020
AFP

MUSCAT: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met Oman’s new leader Sultan Haitham bin Tariq in Muscat on Friday, Omani state media said, during the top American diplomat’s final stop in a tour of African and Gulf states.

Pompeo is the first high-ranking US official to meet the leader since he succeeded previous sultan Qaboos, who died on January 10 at the age of 79.

Sultan Haitham discussed the “close ties” between Oman and the US with Pompeo, the official Oman News Agency said.

Experts say Oman’s new ruler, aged 65, is likely to continue the foreign policies of his cousin’s five-decade reign.

An ally to Western countries including the US, Qaboos cultivated Oman’s status as a neutral actor, maintaining warm ties with Washington’s arch-rival Iran.

Pompeo arrived in Oman from Riyadh, where he reassured Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman that “the United States stands with Saudi Arabia in the face of... the continuing threat posed by the Iranian regime.”

Last year the US boosted its military presence in Saudi Arabia following a series of attacks in the Gulf that Washington and Riyadh have blamed on Iran.

Oman has often acted as a mediator between Iran and its regional rivals. It played a key role in facilitating talks involving the US that led to the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal.

But tensions in the Gulf spiked after US President Donald Trump’s administration unilaterally withdrew from the agreement in 2018 and began reimposing sanctions on Tehran.

Iran retaliated by scaling back some of its nuclear commitments.

While in Saudi, Pompeo and the crown prince also discussed a resurgence in violence between Yemen’s Houthi rebels and the Arab coalition in the country.

They “agreed on their support for UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths’ efforts to advance the political process there,” the State Department said.

Before the Gulf, Pompeo visited Senegal, Angola and Ethiopia on his first African tour.

Topics: Middle East Oman Mike Pompeo US Secretary of state Sultan Haitham bin Tariq

Related

Update
Saudi Arabia
King Salman holds talks with US state secretary Pompeo
Saudi Arabia
Pompeo in Saudi Arabia for talks on Iran

Latest updates

UK envoy slams Russian ‘lack of humanity’ in Syria
Archaeologists unveil possible shrine to Rome’s first king
Ithra reveals 2020 events calendar
Mexico scientist accused as Russian spy held without bail
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets new Sultan of Oman during Middle East tour

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.