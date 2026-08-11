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Rocket attack hits Iranian Kurdish opposition camp near Irbil, security sources say

Rocket attack hits Iranian Kurdish opposition camp near Irbil, security sources say
A rocket ​attack hit a training camp ‌for the ‌Iranian ​Kurdish ‌opposition ⁠northeast ​of the ⁠Iraqi city of Irbil on ⁠Tuesday, ‌said ‌security ​sources who ‌blamed ‌Iran for the assault. (AFP/File)
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Updated 11 August 2026 16:08
Reuters
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Rocket attack hits Iranian Kurdish opposition camp near Irbil, security sources say

Rocket attack hits Iranian Kurdish opposition camp near Irbil, security sources say
  • No ‌casualties were reported, the ⁠sources ⁠said
Updated 11 August 2026 16:08
Reuters
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BAGHDAD: A rocket ​attack hit a training camp ‌for the ‌Iranian ​Kurdish ‌opposition ⁠northeast ​of the ⁠Iraqi city of Irbil on ⁠Tuesday, ‌said ‌security ​sources who ‌blamed ‌Iran for the assault.
No ‌casualties were reported, the ⁠sources ⁠said.

Topics: Iraq Irbil Kurdish Iran

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