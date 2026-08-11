Rocket attack hits Iranian Kurdish opposition camp near Irbil, security sources say

BAGHDAD: A rocket ​attack hit a training camp ‌for the ‌Iranian ​Kurdish ‌opposition ⁠northeast ​of the ⁠Iraqi city of Irbil on ⁠Tuesday, ‌said ‌security ​sources who ‌blamed ‌Iran for the assault.

No ‌casualties were reported, the ⁠sources ⁠said.