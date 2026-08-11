BAGHDAD: A rocket attack hit a training camp for the Iranian Kurdish opposition northeast of the Iraqi city of Irbil on Tuesday, said security sources who blamed Iran for the assault.
No casualties were reported, the sources said.
Rocket attack hits Iranian Kurdish opposition camp near Irbil, security sources say
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Updated 11 August 2026 16:08
Rocket attack hits Iranian Kurdish opposition camp near Irbil, security sources say
- No casualties were reported, the sources said
BAGHDAD: A rocket attack hit a training camp for the Iranian Kurdish opposition northeast of the Iraqi city of Irbil on Tuesday, said security sources who blamed Iran for the assault.